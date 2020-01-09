Tata Sky Binge+ vs Dish SMRT Hub: Compared

With high speed internet becoming extremely affordable, the popularity of OTT apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and others is on a rise. In fact, Hotstar is also widely popular among sports enthusiasts. And DTH operators are trying to appeal to users who want the best of satellite TV and OTT apps. Tata Sky, Dish TV, Airtel have all launched Android TV powered set-top-boxes. And today, we are comparing Tata Sky Binge+ with Dish SMRT Hub.

Tata Sky Binge+ vs Dish SMRT Hub price

The set top box from Tata Sky is called Tata Sky Binge+. It will be available for Rs 5,999 for new subscribers from the company website. Sadly, the company is not offering the set-top-box to existing users.

The Dish SMRT Hub will be available for Rs 3,999 for new subscribers. If you are an existing Dish TV subscriber, you will be getting it at Rs 1,500 discount. This means, you will end up paying Rs 2,499.

OTT apps and subscription

After buying the Tata Sky set-top-box, users will also have to choose channel packs, just like one does with the satellite TV connection. The DTH operator is also offering one-month free subscription for the Binge+ service. After one-month trial, users will have to pay Rs 249 a month for access to content from Hotstar, ZEE5, SunNXT, Eros Now and more. There is also live TV streaming using the Binge+ app, and catch-up TV feature for up to 7 days.

In case of Dish SMRT Hub, you only get an access to satellite TV channels that you choose. For Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Hotstar and all, you need to get a separate subscription. One not so interesting thing about the Dish TV’s set-top-box is that it does not support Netflix app.

Specifications and features

Coming to specifications and features, you get a 2GB RAM and 8GB storage on both set-top-boxes. As they are powered by Android, you get built-in ChromeCast, and Google Assistant support. You can also connect a USB thumb drive or an external HDD. There are two USB 2.0 ports for that. Other connectivity options include HDMI 2.0 port, composite output, and a SPDIF port. For internet connectivity, you have both Wi-Fi and Ethernet support. Lastly, Bluetooth support is also present on both set-top-boxes.