Hey everyone, welcome to our daily news wrap where we cover everything that happened in the world of technology. Before we talk about news, here is a Happy New Year’s Eve to everyone and Happy New Year in advance. Given that everyone is busy preparing for the New Year’s Eve, not much happened in the world of technology. Today, the news is limited to some leaks and a number of announcements.

Quickly zipping through everything, Tata Sky Binge+ pricing surfaced online. In addition, ToTok co-founder dismissed accusations regarding the app spying on its users. Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi also announced the launch date of its much anticipated Redmi K30 5G. We also revisited all the smartphones that will no longer support WhatsApp from tomorrow. Last but not least, the Income Tax Department also extended the last date to link Aadhaar and PAN card numbers. Now that we have gone through all the important news headlines, let’s talk about all the things in detail.

Watch: Best smartphones launched in India in 2019

Tata Sky Binge+ pricing leaks

Pricing for Android 9 Pie-based 4K Hybrid Set-Top-Box, the Tata Sky Binge+ seems to have surfaced online. As per the report, new users will be able to buy the Tata Sky Binge+ for Rs 4,999. However, existing subscribers will be able to get the Set-Top-Box for just Rs 2,999. You can check more details regarding the hardware of the device in the report linked below.

Redmi K30 5G launch date announced

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has just announced the official launch date for its much anticipated Redmi K30 5G. As noted, the company is all set to launch the device on January 7, 2020. It is worth noting that the standard version of Redmi K30 is already available for sale in the Chinese market. You can check more details about the pre-order, pricing, and specifications in the report.

WhatsApp to stop working on these phones in 2020

It is also worth noting that WhatsApp will stop working on a number of devices from tomorrow, January 1, 2020. Taking a closer look, these devices include all Windows Phones in the market. Beyond this, WhatsApp will also stop working on iOS devices running iOS 8 or older after February 1, 2020. On the Android side of things, users with Android 2.3.7 or older will not be able to use the app after February 1, 2020.

ToTok co-founder dismisses claims about spying on its users

TokTok co-founder just released a video on Twitter to defend his app. As per the statement, the co-founder, Giac dismissed all the claims of the app spying on its users. He also tagged Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google head Sundar Pichai in his video. Giac also appealed to reinstate his app on the App Store and Play Store.

Aadhaar-PAN card linking deadline extended

Income Tax Department of India has just issued a new notification to extend the deadline of Aadhaar and PAN linking. This extends the previously extended deadline from December 31, 2019, to March 31, 2020. It is worth noting that the department had already extended the original deadline from September 31, 2019, to December 31. That’s it for our Daily News Wrap, here is a Happy New Year to everyone from everyone at BGR India.