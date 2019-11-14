comscore Tata Sky Binge subscription now includes premium ZEE5 content
Tata Sky Binge users can now stream premium ZEE5 content at no extra cost

Tata Sky Binge subscription now also includes premium ZEE5 content. Subscribers will now be able to enjoy 1,00,000+ hours of content. Read on to know more.

  Published: November 14, 2019 7:02 PM IST
ZEE5 has partnered with Tata Sky to offer its premium content to Tata Sky Binge users. In case you are unaware, Tata Sky Binge is an app-based platform. It operates through Amazon Fire TV Stick Tata Sky Edition, through which Tata Sky users can view contents from apps like Hotstar, Sun NXT, Eros Now, and Hungama Play. Customers just need to pay Rs 249 per month, which also includes a complimentary subscription to OTT streaming services.

As Tata Sky Binge subscription now also includes premium ZEE5 content, users will be able to enjoy 1,00,000+ hours of content. This content will be available in 12 languages, as per the company. Besides, the service from Tata Sky offers customers with free Amazon Fire TV Stick. This service from Tata Sky serves as an add-on for your secondary TV rather than having a separate connection. Zee5 says it has crossed 70 million+ downloads since launch on the Play Store.

A spokesperson at ZEE5 India said, “ZEE5 is continuously working towards offering bespoke content for varied consumer taste clusters across India. As part of this journey, partnering with Tata Sky reinforces our commitment to democratize content at all levels. We are happy to extend our partnership with Tata Sky on their new digital initiative Tata Sky Binge. We are certain that Tata Sky will make content viewing an enriching and engaging experience for all users.”

In view of the development, a spokesperson at Tata Sky said, “Powered by finest technology and packaged with the most user-friendly interface, Tata Sky Binge aims to prove a new entertainment experience to subscribers across millions of homes. We are glad to incorporate ZEE5 into a plethora of premium digital content on the Binge ecosystem making it the preferred single destination in the world of streaming platforms.”

  Published Date: November 14, 2019 7:02 PM IST

