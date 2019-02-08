Tata Sky brings new HD Add On/Mini Packs with starting price of Rs 5

After the monthly price revision as per TRAI guidelines, Tata Sky has now introduced new HD Add On/Mini Packs at for its subscribers. These packs start from Rs 5, and there are a total of 21 packs comprising of both HD and SD channels, reports TelecomTalk.

Tata Sky has priced the Add On’s differently as per their genre of entertainment. Out of the 21 new Add On packs, most are SD packs and only nine of them are HD packs. In terms of pricing, the HD Add On/Mini packs introduced by Tata Sky are Music HD, Cricket Hindi HD, Cricket English HD, Knowledge & Lifestyle Mini HD, Knowledge & Lifestyle HD, English Entertainment HD, English Movies Mini HD, Kids Mini HD, and Kids HD. Tata Sky will charge monthly for all these new packs, and the pricing mentioned on Tata Sky’s website is inclusive of all taxes.

Other than nine HD Add On pack, the pricing for SD pack has also been listed on the service providers website. Interestingly, the Tata Sky Cricket Hindi HD pack priced at Rs 42 and the standard Cricket Hindi pack costs same. As per report, Tata Sky is also calling these Add On packs as Tata Sky Mini packs now.

The service provider recently introduced new packs and pricing for regional channels with starting price of just Rs 7. Tata Sky unveiled 14 regional packs. These packs include Indian languages like Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Odia, and Marathi. All of the above HD, SD and regional packs can be availed on top of the Basic FTA pack of Rs 153.