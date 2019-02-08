comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Sky brings new HD Add On/Mini Packs with starting price of Rs 5
News

Tata Sky brings new HD Add On/Mini Packs with starting price of Rs 5

News

Out of the 21 new Add On packs launched by Tata Sky, most are SD packs and only nine of them are HD packs.

  • Published: February 8, 2019 11:09 AM IST
tata-sky+-transfer-set-top-box

After the monthly price revision as per TRAI guidelines, Tata Sky has now introduced new HD Add On/Mini Packs at for its subscribers. These packs start from Rs 5, and there are a total of 21 packs comprising of both HD and SD channels, reports TelecomTalk.

Tata Sky has priced the Add On’s differently as per their genre of entertainment. Out of the 21 new Add On packs, most are SD packs and only nine of them are HD packs. In terms of pricing, the HD Add On/Mini packs introduced by Tata Sky are Music HD, Cricket Hindi HD, Cricket English HD, Knowledge & Lifestyle Mini HD, Knowledge & Lifestyle HD, English Entertainment HD, English Movies Mini HD, Kids Mini HD, and Kids HD. Tata Sky will charge monthly for all these new packs, and the pricing mentioned on Tata Sky’s website is inclusive of all taxes.

Tata Sky: How to choose channels as per TRAI’s new rule for DTH operators

Also Read

Tata Sky: How to choose channels as per TRAI’s new rule for DTH operators

Other than nine HD Add On pack, the pricing for SD pack has also been listed on the service providers website. Interestingly, the Tata Sky Cricket Hindi HD pack priced at Rs 42 and the standard Cricket Hindi pack costs same. As per report, Tata Sky is also calling these Add On packs as Tata Sky Mini packs now.

Watch: Jio Home IoT Solutions (Demo)

The service provider recently introduced new packs and pricing for regional channels with starting price of just Rs 7. Tata Sky unveiled 14 regional packs. These packs include Indian languages like Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Odia, and Marathi. All of the above HD, SD and regional packs can be availed on top of the Basic FTA pack of Rs 153.

  • Published Date: February 8, 2019 11:09 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Tata Sky brings new HD Add On/Mini Packs with starting price of Rs 5
thumb-img
News
Oppo smartphones to finally get an App drawer via ColorOS 6 update
thumb-img
News
Google fixes the critical PNG security bug but millions of devices are still at risk
thumb-img
News
Apple iOS 12.1.4 is rolling out now; fixes the Group FaceTime security bug

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review: Hits the sweet spot with its battery
Review
Samsung Galaxy M20 Review: Hits the sweet spot with its battery
Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications leaked

Apex Legends has achieved 10 million players with 1 million concurrent within 72 hours

Gaming

Apex Legends has achieved 10 million players with 1 million concurrent within 72 hours

Samsung Galaxy S10 notify me page goes live on Flipkart

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 notify me page goes live on Flipkart

Vivo V15 key features revealed ahead of February 20 launch

News

Vivo V15 key features revealed ahead of February 20 launch

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review: Hits the sweet spot with its battery

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Tata Sky brings new HD Add On/Mini Packs with starting price of Rs 5

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications leaked

Samsung Galaxy S10 notify me page goes live on Flipkart

Vivo V15 key features revealed ahead of February 20 launch

Nokia 5.1 Plus with 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB storage now available

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tata Sky brings new HD Add On/Mini Packs with starting price of Rs 5

News

Tata Sky brings new HD Add On/Mini Packs with starting price of Rs 5
Detailed guide to select channels for your Dish TV connection

How To

Detailed guide to select channels for your Dish TV connection
Airtel gets TRAI notice over DTH service disruption

News

Airtel gets TRAI notice over DTH service disruption
New TRAI rules to increase cable TV, DTH bills: Report

News

New TRAI rules to increase cable TV, DTH bills: Report
Trai asks DTH firms to honor commitment on long-duration packs

News

Trai asks DTH firms to honor commitment on long-duration packs

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy S10 नोटिफाई मी पेज फ्लिपकार्ट पर हुआ लाइव, 6 मार्च को भारत में हो सकता है लॉन्च

मोटोरोला ने 4 स्मार्टफोन किए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Alcatel और ZTE जल्द Spreadtrum SC9863A चिपसेट के साथ लॉन्च करेंगे स्मार्टफोन

Realme C1 (2019) आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगा बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

गूगल ने अपने डूडल से कैफीन का अविष्कार करने वाले वैज्ञानिक को किया याद

News

Tata Sky brings new HD Add On/Mini Packs with starting price of Rs 5
News
Tata Sky brings new HD Add On/Mini Packs with starting price of Rs 5
Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications leaked
Samsung Galaxy S10 notify me page goes live on Flipkart

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 notify me page goes live on Flipkart
Vivo V15 key features revealed ahead of February 20 launch

News

Vivo V15 key features revealed ahead of February 20 launch
Nokia 5.1 Plus with 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB storage now available

News

Nokia 5.1 Plus with 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB storage now available