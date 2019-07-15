comscore Tata Sky Broadband introduces unlimited plans to take on rivals
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Sky Broadband introduces unlimited plans ahead of Reliance JioGigaFiber's wider roll out
News

Tata Sky Broadband introduces unlimited plans ahead of Reliance JioGigaFiber's wider roll out

News

Tata Sky has introduced new unlimited broadband plans across 21 cities. The new plans will challenge Reliance JioGigaFiber when it becomes available later this year.

  • Published: July 15, 2019 10:58 AM IST
tata-sky-broadband

Image via TelecomTalk

Tata Sky is joining the competitive broadband market in India soon to be dominated by Reliance Jio. The company, known primarily for its DTH operation, has developed a foothold in broadband market as well. It is currently available in 21 cities across the country where it offers number of data plans. With Reliance JioGigaFiber set to become available sooner, the company is ramping its offering. Tata Sky Broadband has now started offering unlimited data plans as well.

Tata Sky Broadband: A look at all unlimited plans

The unlimited plan from Tata Sky Broadband starts at Rs 590 for a month in Ahmedabad. The company is offering unlimited plans for a period of one month, three months and six months. The basic plan priced at Rs 590 comes with 16Mbps download speed and customers get free router, data rollover and safe custody options. The second plan is priced at Rs 700 and it comes with 25Mbps data speed. The third plan priced at Rs 800 offers 50Mbps speed. There is also Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,300 monthly plan offering 75Mbps and 100Mbps speed. None of these plans come with free installation but offer free router.

Tata Sky Broadband now available in 21 cities; brings unlimited data broadband plans at starting Rs 999

Also Read

Tata Sky Broadband now available in 21 cities; brings unlimited data broadband plans at starting Rs 999

The basic quarterly plan starts at Rs 1,770 and customers get 16Mbps speed. The 25Mbps and 50Mbps plans are priced at Rs 2,100 and Rs 2,400 respectively. The plans with 75Mbps and 100Mbps speeds are priced at Rs 3,300 and Rs 3,900 respectively. These plans come with a special offer where customers get one month extra. There is also free router, free installation, data rollover and safe custody. It is not clear what Tata Sky means by data rollover when these plans are unlimited.

Tata Sky Broadband also offers nine months unlimited plan, which offers four months extra. The plan starts at Rs 5,310 for the 16Mbps data speed. The 25Mbps and 50Mbps plans are available for Rs 6,300 and Rs 7,200 respectively. The 75Mbps and 100Mbps are available for Rs 9,900 and Rs 11,700 respectively. There is no discount in terms of price but the extra data for four months make them attractive. Customers have to pay up front for a period of nine months and can get benefit for 13 months. As a result, the effective price of 16Mbps plan for a month drop to Rs 408.

Reliance Jio offering 50Mbps JioGigaFiber plan for Rs 2,500: Report

Also Read

Reliance Jio offering 50Mbps JioGigaFiber plan for Rs 2,500: Report

Tata Sky Broadband: Unlimited Plans in Mumbai and Price

In Mumbai, Tata Sky Broadband is offering unlimited plans for a month, three months, six months and 12 months. The monthly plan starts at Rs 999 and customers get 25Mbps data speed. There is also Rs 1,249 and Rs 1,599 plans that offer 50Mbps and 100Mbps speed. The quarterly unlimited plan starts at Rs 2,997 but there is special offer. The six month unlimited plan is available starting at Rs 5,395. The annual unlimited plan with 25Mbps speed is available for Rs 10,190. These plans will compete with Reliance Jio‘s offering when the commercial service becomes available this year.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 15, 2019 10:58 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

Tata Sky Broadband introduces unlimited plans to take on rivals
News
Tata Sky Broadband introduces unlimited plans to take on rivals
Amazon Prime Day 2019: Fire TV Stick gets Rs 1,200 discount, now available for Rs 2,799

Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Fire TV Stick gets Rs 1,200 discount, now available for Rs 2,799

OnePlus 7 Pro most powerful Android smartphone: AnTuTu

News

OnePlus 7 Pro most powerful Android smartphone: AnTuTu

Apple iPhone SE, iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s Plus sales in India stopped

News

Apple iPhone SE, iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s Plus sales in India stopped

PUBG Lite tips: These 5 places on Erangel have the highest loot

Gaming

PUBG Lite tips: These 5 places on Erangel have the highest loot

Sponsored

Most Popular

Tata Sky Binge First Impressions

Tecno Phantom 9 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 7A review

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Dyson Pure Cool Me Review

Tata Sky Broadband introduces unlimited plans to take on rivals

OnePlus 7 Pro most powerful Android smartphone: AnTuTu

Apple iPhone SE, iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s Plus sales in India stopped

Xiaomi Poco F1 users can return devices due to touchscreen issues

'Harmony OS' is yet another name for Huawei's upcoming Android alternative: Report

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tata Sky Broadband introduces unlimited plans to take on rivals

News

Tata Sky Broadband introduces unlimited plans to take on rivals
Tata Sky Binge First Impressions

Review

Tata Sky Binge First Impressions
Reliance Jio offering 50Mbps JioGigaFiber plan for Rs 2,500

News

Reliance Jio offering 50Mbps JioGigaFiber plan for Rs 2,500
Tata Sky vs D2h vs Dish TV vs Airtel Digital TV: Compared

News

Tata Sky vs D2h vs Dish TV vs Airtel Digital TV: Compared
Hathway Rs 399 Lifelong binge offer with unlimited FUP launched

News

Hathway Rs 399 Lifelong binge offer with unlimited FUP launched

हिंदी समाचार

Tata Sky Broadband प्लान अब 590 रुपये से शुरू, मिल रहा है अनलिमिटेड डाटा और 100Mbps तक की स्पीड

Free Amazon Prime Membership : ऐसे फ्री में मिलेगी अमेजन की प्राइम मेंबरशिप

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Fire TV Stick पर 1,200 रुपये का डिस्काउंट, 2,799 रुपये में खरीदें

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue variant Amazon India पर बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

दो दिनों की Amazon Prime Day सेल शुरू, इन स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट

News

Tata Sky Broadband introduces unlimited plans to take on rivals
News
Tata Sky Broadband introduces unlimited plans to take on rivals
OnePlus 7 Pro most powerful Android smartphone: AnTuTu

News

OnePlus 7 Pro most powerful Android smartphone: AnTuTu
Apple iPhone SE, iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s Plus sales in India stopped

News

Apple iPhone SE, iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s Plus sales in India stopped
Xiaomi Poco F1 users can return devices due to touchscreen issues

News

Xiaomi Poco F1 users can return devices due to touchscreen issues
'Harmony OS' is yet another name for Huawei's upcoming Android alternative: Report

News

'Harmony OS' is yet another name for Huawei's upcoming Android alternative: Report