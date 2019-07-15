Tata Sky Broadband introduces unlimited plans to take on rivals

Tata Sky is joining the competitive broadband market in India soon to be dominated by Reliance Jio. The company, known primarily for its DTH operation, has developed a foothold in broadband market as well. It is currently available in 21 cities across the country where it offers number of data plans. With Reliance JioGigaFiber set to become available sooner, the company is ramping its offering. Tata Sky Broadband has now started offering unlimited data plans as well.

Tata Sky Broadband: A look at all unlimited plans

The unlimited plan from Tata Sky Broadband starts at Rs 590 for a month in Ahmedabad. The company is offering unlimited plans for a period of one month, three months and six months. The basic plan priced at Rs 590 comes with 16Mbps download speed and customers get free router, data rollover and safe custody options. The second plan is priced at Rs 700 and it comes with 25Mbps data speed. The third plan priced at Rs 800 offers 50Mbps speed. There is also Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,300 monthly plan offering 75Mbps and 100Mbps speed. None of these plans come with free installation but offer free router.

The basic quarterly plan starts at Rs 1,770 and customers get 16Mbps speed. The 25Mbps and 50Mbps plans are priced at Rs 2,100 and Rs 2,400 respectively. The plans with 75Mbps and 100Mbps speeds are priced at Rs 3,300 and Rs 3,900 respectively. These plans come with a special offer where customers get one month extra. There is also free router, free installation, data rollover and safe custody. It is not clear what Tata Sky means by data rollover when these plans are unlimited.

Tata Sky Broadband also offers nine months unlimited plan, which offers four months extra. The plan starts at Rs 5,310 for the 16Mbps data speed. The 25Mbps and 50Mbps plans are available for Rs 6,300 and Rs 7,200 respectively. The 75Mbps and 100Mbps are available for Rs 9,900 and Rs 11,700 respectively. There is no discount in terms of price but the extra data for four months make them attractive. Customers have to pay up front for a period of nine months and can get benefit for 13 months. As a result, the effective price of 16Mbps plan for a month drop to Rs 408.

Tata Sky Broadband: Unlimited Plans in Mumbai and Price

In Mumbai, Tata Sky Broadband is offering unlimited plans for a month, three months, six months and 12 months. The monthly plan starts at Rs 999 and customers get 25Mbps data speed. There is also Rs 1,249 and Rs 1,599 plans that offer 50Mbps and 100Mbps speed. The quarterly unlimited plan starts at Rs 2,997 but there is special offer. The six month unlimited plan is available starting at Rs 5,395. The annual unlimited plan with 25Mbps speed is available for Rs 10,190. These plans will compete with Reliance Jio‘s offering when the commercial service becomes available this year.