Tata Sky Broadband is offering customers up to six months of extra service for free on long-term plans. With a 12-months long term plan, users will get an extra six months of free service. This further means that you are getting an overall 18-months of benefits. With a 9-months Tata Sky broadband plan, one will get 4 months extra service for free.

There are other Tata Sky Broadband plans as well, including 3-months and 7-months long term plans. It is important to note that the company is offering different plans and extra service in almost every city. Currently, Tata Sky Broadband has operations across 21 cities in India. This includes Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and so on. The company is offering customers up to 100Mbps speed without any FUP limit, TelecomTalk reports.

Users will find the extra service option in both Unlimited and Fixed GB data plans offered by Tata Sky Broadband. In the Unlimited Data section, the company is offering five one month plans, which are priced at Rs 590, Rs 700, Rs 800, Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,300, respectively. These plans come with 16Mbps, 25Mbps, 50Mbps, 75Mbps and 100Mbps speeds, respectively.

Now, for example, if you opt for the 100Mbps Unlimited Data broadband, then you will have to pay Rs 1,300 per month, and Rs 11,700 for the 9-month plan. With the one-month plan, Tata Sky Broadband is not offering the extra service. But with 9-months, Tata Sky Broadband will give you an additional 4 months of service for free of cost. This further means that one will be able to enjoy 100Mbps speed for about 13-months without any FUP limit at Rs 11,700. This also means that the effective price of the 100Mbps connection (9-month plan) per month will be Rs 900.

Besides, if you opt for a 3-months plan, then Tata Sky will give an extra service of one month. Notably, the above-mentioned five plans are currently available in Ahmedabad city. Customers can head over to the company’s website to check offers based on the city they are living in.