comscore Tata Sky Broadband long term plans offer up to 6 months of extra service
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Sky Broadband long term plans offer up to 6 months of extra service for free
News

Tata Sky Broadband long term plans offer up to 6 months of extra service for free

News

With a 12-months long term plan, users will get an extra six months of free service. It is important to note that the company is offering different plans and extra service in almost every city. 

  • Published: August 22, 2019 10:22 AM IST
tata-sky-broadband

Image via TelecomTalk

Tata Sky Broadband is offering customers up to six months of extra service for free on long-term plans. With a 12-months long term plan, users will get an extra six months of free service. This further means that you are getting an overall 18-months of benefits. With a 9-months Tata Sky broadband plan, one will get 4 months extra service for free.

There are other Tata Sky Broadband plans as well, including 3-months and 7-months long term plans. It is important to note that the company is offering different plans and extra service in almost every city. Currently, Tata Sky Broadband has operations across 21 cities in India. This includes Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and so on. The company is offering customers up to 100Mbps speed without any FUP limit, TelecomTalk reports.

Tata Sky now offers 197 FTA channels and services with initial NCF of Rs 153

Also Read

Tata Sky now offers 197 FTA channels and services with initial NCF of Rs 153

Users will find the extra service option in both Unlimited and Fixed GB data plans offered by Tata Sky Broadband. In the Unlimited Data section, the company is offering five one month plans, which are priced at Rs 590, Rs 700, Rs 800, Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,300, respectively. These plans come with 16Mbps, 25Mbps, 50Mbps, 75Mbps and 100Mbps speeds, respectively.

Watch: Tata Sky Channel Packs

Now, for example, if you opt for the 100Mbps Unlimited Data broadband, then you will have to pay Rs 1,300 per month, and Rs 11,700 for the 9-month plan. With the one-month plan, Tata Sky Broadband is not offering the extra service. But with 9-months, Tata Sky Broadband will give you an additional 4 months of service for free of cost. This further means that one will be able to enjoy 100Mbps speed for about 13-months without any FUP limit at Rs 11,700. This also means that the effective price of the 100Mbps connection (9-month plan) per month will be Rs 900.

Tata Sky now lets users check account balance and modify channel packs on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tata Sky now lets users check account balance and modify channel packs on WhatsApp

Besides, if you opt for a 3-months plan, then Tata Sky will give an extra service of one month. Notably, the above-mentioned five plans are currently available in Ahmedabad city. Customers can head over to the company’s website to check offers based on the city they are living in.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 22, 2019 10:22 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Huawei P Smart Pro accidentally leaked by Google
News
Huawei P Smart Pro accidentally leaked by Google
There is no Dreamhack India 2019 being hosted in Hyderabad: DreamHack

Gaming

There is no Dreamhack India 2019 being hosted in Hyderabad: DreamHack

Ubisoft is offering For Honor free until August 29: Here's how to grab it

Gaming

Ubisoft is offering For Honor free until August 29: Here's how to grab it

Honor Gamepad accessory launched at Gamescom 2019

Gaming

Honor Gamepad accessory launched at Gamescom 2019

HTC Wildfire X sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

News

HTC Wildfire X sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Tata Sky Broadband long term plans offer up to 6 months of extra service for free

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Compared

Huawei P Smart Pro accidentally leaked by Google

HTC Wildfire X sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 receiving August 2019 Security update in India

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tata Sky Broadband long term plans offer up to 6 months of extra service for free

News

Tata Sky Broadband long term plans offer up to 6 months of extra service for free
Tata Sky now offers 197 FTA channels with initial NCF of Rs 153

News

Tata Sky now offers 197 FTA channels with initial NCF of Rs 153
Tata Sky users can now check account balance and more on WhatsApp

News

Tata Sky users can now check account balance and more on WhatsApp
Asianet Broadband offering 200Mbps plan at Rs 499 effectively

News

Asianet Broadband offering 200Mbps plan at Rs 499 effectively
Tata Sky DTH curated packs updated: Here is everything you need to know

News

Tata Sky DTH curated packs updated: Here is everything you need to know

हिंदी समाचार

ZB-Rocker Thunder Plus Reveiw: एक परफेक्ट एंटरटेनमेंट पार्टी स्पीकर

Airtel ने अपने ब्रॉडबेंड प्लान के साथ मिलने वाले एडिशनल डाटा ऑफर में किये बदलाव

BSNL PV-49 प्रीपेड रिचार्ज 180 दिनों की वैलिडिटी और 1GB डाटा के साथ लॉन्च

HTC Wildfire X स्मार्टफोन आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

PUBG Mobile India Tour: 25 अगस्त को होंगे Jaipur Finals, घर बैठे ऐसे देखे लाइव इवेंट

News

Tata Sky Broadband long term plans offer up to 6 months of extra service for free
News
Tata Sky Broadband long term plans offer up to 6 months of extra service for free
Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Compared

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Compared
Huawei P Smart Pro accidentally leaked by Google

News

Huawei P Smart Pro accidentally leaked by Google
HTC Wildfire X sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

News

HTC Wildfire X sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers
Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 receiving August 2019 Security update in India

News

Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 receiving August 2019 Security update in India