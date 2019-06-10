comscore Tata Sky Broadband -Tata Sky Broadband plan start from Rs 999.
Tata Sky Broadband now available in 21 cities; brings unlimited data broadband plans at starting Rs 999

The broadband services of Tata Sky include various plans now, starting at Rs 999. These plans now do not have any FUP, moreover there are various plans with different validity periods.

  Updated: June 10, 2019 5:44 PM IST
Image via TelecomTalk

Tata Sky has reportedly extended its broadband services to a total of 21 cites across India. Until a few months back, the popular DTH service provider was operating its broadband services in 14 cities. But now Tata Sky broadband will be made available across 21 cities including Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bhopal, reported TelecomTalk. The company has also started providing unlimited data plans to its broadband subscribers with relatively lower data speeds.

The broadband services of Tata Sky include various plans now, starting at Rs 999. These plans do not have any FUP, moreover there are various plans with different validity periods. Subscribers will now have the option of monthly plans – three months, five months, six months, and 12 months plans as well.

As per listed Tata Sky broadband plans, consumers will be able to avail unlimited data at Rs 999, which offers 10 Mbps data speed for a month. The plan priced at Rs 1,250 offers 25 Mbps speed with no FUP limit. Similarly, the other high-speed plan like the Rs 1,500 plan provides 50 Mbps, Rs 1,800 plan provides 75 Mbps, and lastly the Rs 2,400 plan provides 100 Mbps data speed but without any download limit. Having said that, there are still fixed FUP plans available with higher speed and these also begin at Rs 999.

Tata Sky broadband service was initially launched in 14 cities including Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mira Bhayandar, Mumbai, Pimpri Chinchwad and Thane. The operator expanded services to three new cities after that. Later the service was extended to three more cites and now the total count has reached to 21. The four new cities added under Tata Sky broadband are Surat, Indore, Navi Mumbai and Lucknow, added report.

Meanwhile, if you have multiple Tata Sky connections at your home, now you will be billed independently for each connection. Tata Sky was one of the first DTH operators to introduce a multi-TV policy, which was a bit complicated though, and now, it looks like the operator might withdraw it soon. The multi-TV policy allows subscribers to have multiple TV connections in a single home by paying a small additional amount. However, after TRAI’s latest order, Tata Sky may be removing its multi-TV plans from June 15.

  • Published Date: June 10, 2019 5:28 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 10, 2019 5:44 PM IST

