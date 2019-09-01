comscore Tata Sky Broadband now offers data rollover option
Tata Sky Broadband now offers data rollover option: Check out the plans and availability

Tata Sky Broadband is revamping its plans to offer data rollover option ahead of commercial availability of Reliance JioFiber in the country.

  Published: September 1, 2019 10:40 AM IST
tata-sky-broadband

Image via TelecomTalk

Tata Sky is trying to tap into the potential home broadband market ahead of Reliance JioFiber‘s commercial availability. While it remains the largest DTH service provider in the country, it is looking to expand into broadband segment as well. With the crucial last mile connectivity covered, Tata Sky Broadband could soon become a viable alternative. Now, in order to lure new customers, the company has introduced a number of new offerings. These plans come with high-speed data and even offer unlimited data.

Tata Sky Broadband offers data roll over option

Tata Sky Broadband is taking a page from telecom operators and is now offering data rollover option with its plans. The company notes on its website that all fixed GB plans will now come with data rollover option. While the website confirms data roll over option on fixed GB plans, it does not reveal the maximum amount of data that can be carried over to next billing cycle. Data rollover has become an important feature where consumers get to take the leftover data from current bill cycle to next billing cycle.

Tata Sky Broadband long term plans offer up to 6 months of extra service for free

If you are a Tata Sky Broadband user in Mumbai, the fixed GB plan for a month is priced at Rs 999. With this plan, you get 200GB of data at a speed of 50Mbps and data rollover option. The quarterly plan is priced at Rs 2,997 and comes with free router and installation. The six month plan is priced at Rs 4,315 where customers get 100GB data at a speed of 25Mbps. The 200GB data plan at 50Mbps speed is available for Rs 5,395. Lastly, the annual plan is available at 8,150 with 100GB data and 25Mbps speed. The 200GB annual plan at 50Mbps speed is available for Rs 10,190.

The service provider is still expanding its availability around the country. Its DTH network helps the company expand faster and build last mile connectivity. Its broadband plans are available in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kalyan-Dombivli, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mira Bhayandar, Navi Mumbai, New Delhi, Noida, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, Surat and Thane.

