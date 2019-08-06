Tata Sky broadband now offers both fixed and unlimited plans

When it comes to wired line broadband, Airtel, BSNL and ACT Fibernet are some of the popular service providers. Reliance Jio is also gearing up to launch the JioGigaFiber soon. DTH operator Tata Sky also recently started its broadband operations. From having operations in 14 cities, the Tata Sky Broadband service is now expanded to 20 cities. Here is what you need to know about the Tata Sky broadband plans.

Broadband plans detailed

There are a number of broadband plans you can opt for, starting at Rs 999 per month. The plan offers 10Mbps speed. There are other plans in the portfolio too. The Rs 1,249 plan offers 50Mbps speed, the Rs 1,599 plan offers 100Mbps speed.

Tata Sky broadband also has plans with fixed data. There is Rs 999 plan that offers 50Mbps speed and 200GB data. If you pay for six months, you get a little discount. At Rs 999 a month, you pay Rs 5,994 for six months. But with discount, you end up paying Rs 5,395, which is close to Rs 600 discount.

Similarly, for 12 months, you will pay Rs 10,190, instead of Rs 11,988. This is a saving of Rs 1,798. Long term plans can be bought with three months, 6 months and 12 months validity. All these plans will challenge Reliance JioGigaFiber when it becomes available later this year.

Availability

You can get the broadband service from Tata Sky in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Gaziabad, Gurgaon, Greater Noida, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Mumbai, Pune and Surat among others.

Additional services

Tata Sky is offering 50 percent discount on Hungama subscription. It will let you watch favorite movies and music videos in different regional languages. Tata Sky also has an app on Android and iOS platform. It lets you manage your account – check the account validity and make a recharge, do speed test and also track your data usage. You can also raise service requests using the app.