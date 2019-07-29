Tata Sky Broadcaster Packs: All you need to know

Earlier this year, TRAI’s new tariff regime kicked off, bringing new rules for cable and DTH operators. If you own a DTH connection, you may be aware that you now need to choose channels and pay for what you watch. Now, while picking individual channels can be expensive, DTH operators such as Tata Sky, do offer broadcaster packs. If you are the one who watches certain channels, you can save a lot with Tata Sky Broadcaster Packs. Read on to know more.

Tata Sky Broadcaster Packs detailed

Broadcaster packs are basically channels from a particular broadcaster – Sony, Zee, Star and more. For instance, it has four packs between Rs 5.02 per month to Rs 14.75 per month. You get channels like HBO, WB (Warner Brothers), CNN, Cartoon Network and Pogo under this pack.

There is TV 18, which has Colors pack starting as low as Rs 9.44 and going all the way up to Rs 70 per month. You can choose the packs based on the language – Colors Bengali, Colors Gujarati, Colors Hindi, Colors Marathi and so on. Each pack is carefully designed keeping users with specific language and state in mind.

Similarly, you have Zee, Star and Sony broadcaster packs too. There are all-in-one packs, Marathi and Kannada packs, Tamil and Kannada packs, Tamil and Telugu packs and so on. Depending on your needs you can opt for the ones that offer you the right channels that mostly watch, and save a lot on monthly bills.

How to select Tata Sky Broadcaster Packs

Step One

To select broadcaster packs of your choice, you need to visit mytatasky.com/web/portal, enter your mobile number or subscriber ID to login.

Step Two

You now need to click on manage packs. Here you will have to enter your password or OTP that you get on your registered phone number.

Step Three

You will see your existing packs and details here. Click on Modify Pack > Broadcaster Packs and select the ones that you want.

After you’ve selected the packs that you want, click on Select and Proceed. The next page will show you the order summary for the channels you selected and the final price. If all looks good, click on confirm and the packs will be activated for your connection. In my case, I have Tata Sky Binge subscription (Rs 249/month) and have selected a lot of channels to suit different needs of my folks, but by choosing the right channels, you can bring it down to under Rs 550, something that would previously cost Rs 700.