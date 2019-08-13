Tata Sky Cashback offer allows users to temporarily suspend their account

Tata Sky is further revamping its plans in the new tariff regime introduced by TRAI. The DTH operator has renamed its Flexi Annual recharge plan to Tata Sky Cashback Offer. The flexi annual plan was introduced as a long-term recharge offer by the DTH operator. With the plan, customers had option to get one month additional recharge for free by making recharge for 12 months at once. Now, the operator seems to have renamed that plan and updated overall offer.

Tata Sky Cashback Offer: All you need to know

With the Tata Sky Cashback Offer, the operator is also adding one really useful feature. The operator now allows users of this plan to suspend their account temporarily. This option will come in handy when you are traveling for a few days and don’t want to miss out on your long-term plan. This new Tata Sky cashback offer can be availed by logging into the company’s website or from the mobile app. It is available for both existing and new Tata Sky customers. As soon as TRAI’s new tariff regime came into effect, Tata Sky stopped offering its old long term plans to its subscribers.

In order to retain those customers, the operator introduced Tata Sky Flexi Recharge plan as a workaround for long-term plans. Under the Flexi Recharge offer, Tata Sky offered one month extra for free when customers paid for the first twelve months in advance. In other words, Tata Sky offered the 13th month for free to its customers when they availed this offer. While the name of this plan is being changed to Tata Sky Cashback offer, there is also a small modification to free month option. The scheme now offers the extra one month of recharge instantly. According to Telecom Talk, it can take up to 48 hours to reflect in your account.

Tata Sky Cashback Offer: Temporary account suspension

As mentioned before, Tata Sky allows its customers to temporarily suspend their account with this offer. The maximum time that a user can suspend their account is five days. This will come in handy when you are away for a few days and don’t want that annual recharge plan to go waste. This is one of the unique offerings from Tata Sky as it competes with other DTH operators. Tata Sky users can suspend their account for a maximum of five days using company website or the app.