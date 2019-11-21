comscore Tata Sky offering Amazon Fire Stick TV for free; details
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Sky customers can get an Amazon Fire Stick TV for free: Here's how
News

Tata Sky customers can get an Amazon Fire Stick TV for free: Here's how

News

Both new and old Tata Sky customers can get Amazon Fire TV Stick for free. Here is how to get one.

  • Published: November 21, 2019 10:00 AM IST
Tata Sky Amazon Fire TV Stick main

Tata Sky is following the new industry trend of shipping OTT content alongside the DTH connection. Airtel has its Xstream Box and Chromecast like Xstream dongle, D2h and Dish TV also have similar offerings. And talking about Tata Sky, the company recently introduced Tata Sky Binge, which offers OTT services and more with Amazon Fire TV Stick dongle. New customers can get it for free, here’s how.

Tata Sky Amazon Fire TV Stick offer explained

The Binge service is kind of unique, and offers a lot of benefits. This is because the Amazon Fire TV Stick is the main highlight of it. The Fire TV Stick is usually priced at Rs 3,999. But if you are a Tata Sky user, you get the dongle for free. You will only be charged a monthly subscription fee of Rs 249. The dongle does come with an Alexa remote, so you can give voice commands to ask weather updates, set reminders, ask general knowledge questions and more.

Bundled services

As a part of the package, Tata Sky is offering complimentary access to Hotstar, Eros Now, Sun NXT, ZEE5 and Hungama Play. The Fire TV Stick platform (Tata Sky Binge dongle) also lets you download ALT Balaji, and Netflix app to enjoy that content too. However, a separate subscription will be needed for that.

Besides the OTT services, you also get the Binge app. It is a platform that lets you watch live TV channels that are available in your DTH subscription. You also get catch-up TV service where you can watch your favorite shows that you missed. The catch-up TV service supports episodes for up to the past seven days. And you get all this at no extra cost. This service is not something that you get otherwise on the Fire TV stick.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 21, 2019 10:00 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Anker 10W Qi wireless charging pad launched in India, price starts from Rs 3,499
News
Anker 10W Qi wireless charging pad launched in India, price starts from Rs 3,499
Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to launch with a 120Hz SAMOLED display

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to launch with a 120Hz SAMOLED display

BSNL will raise tariffs for mobile plans in December

Telecom

BSNL will raise tariffs for mobile plans in December

Xiaomi Redmi 8 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8 to go on sale today at 12PM

Honor 20i gets a price cut in India; now available for Rs 10,999 via Flipkart, Amazon.in

Deals

Honor 20i gets a price cut in India; now available for Rs 10,999 via Flipkart, Amazon.in

Most Popular

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Review

Realme X2 Pro First Impressions

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier Review

Infinix S5 Lite Review

Tata Sky offering Amazon Fire Stick TV for free; details

Vivo U20 to launch on Amazon India tomorrow at 12PM: All you need to know

Anker 10W Qi wireless charging pad launched in India, price starts from Rs 3,499

Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to launch with a 120Hz SAMOLED display

Xiaomi Redmi 8 to go on sale today at 12PM

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel Digital TV free 30 days, free installation offer

News

Airtel Digital TV free 30 days, free installation offer
Tata Sky introduces HD box and Binge bundle offer

News

Tata Sky introduces HD box and Binge bundle offer
Tata Sky Binge users can now stream premium ZEE5 content at no extra cost

News

Tata Sky Binge users can now stream premium ZEE5 content at no extra cost
TRAI finishes testing interoperable set-top boxes, public roll out expected soon

News

TRAI finishes testing interoperable set-top boxes, public roll out expected soon
How to create Alexa home theatre with Amazon Fire TV, Echo devices

News

How to create Alexa home theatre with Amazon Fire TV, Echo devices

हिंदी समाचार

Tata Sky कनेक्शन पर फ्री मिल रही है 3,999 रुपये वाली Amazon Fire TV Stick, चुनने होंगे ये प्लान

Huawei P30 Lite और Huawei Y9 (2019) स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 6,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

PUBG Mobile में चीटिंग के मामले में एशियाई देश सबसे आगे, मॉडिफिकेशन ऑफ एरिया डैमेज रहा सबसे बड़ा कारण

Xiaomi Redmi 8 स्मार्टफोन की आज फिर होगी फ्लैश सेल, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Honor 20i को 4 हजार रुपये सस्ती कीमत में खरीदने का मौका, 4जीबी रैम के साथ है 128जीबी स्टोरेज

News

Tata Sky offering Amazon Fire Stick TV for free; details
News
Tata Sky offering Amazon Fire Stick TV for free; details
Vivo U20 to launch on Amazon India tomorrow at 12PM: All you need to know

News

Vivo U20 to launch on Amazon India tomorrow at 12PM: All you need to know
Anker 10W Qi wireless charging pad launched in India, price starts from Rs 3,499

News

Anker 10W Qi wireless charging pad launched in India, price starts from Rs 3,499
Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to launch with a 120Hz SAMOLED display

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to launch with a 120Hz SAMOLED display
Xiaomi Redmi 8 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8 to go on sale today at 12PM