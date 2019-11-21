Tata Sky offering Amazon Fire TV Stick for free; details

Tata Sky is following the new industry trend of shipping OTT content alongside the DTH connection. Airtel has its Xstream Box and Chromecast like Xstream dongle, D2h and Dish TV also have similar offerings. And talking about Tata Sky, the company recently introduced Tata Sky Binge, which offers OTT services and more with Amazon Fire TV Stick dongle. New customers can get it for free, here’s how.

Tata Sky Amazon Fire TV Stick offer explained

The Binge service is kind of unique, and offers a lot of benefits. This is because the Amazon Fire TV Stick is the main highlight of it. The Fire TV Stick is usually priced at Rs 3,999. But if you are a Tata Sky user, you get the dongle for free. You will only be charged a monthly subscription fee of Rs 249. The dongle does come with an Alexa remote, so you can give voice commands to ask weather updates, set reminders, ask general knowledge questions and more.

Bundled services

As a part of the package, Tata Sky is offering complimentary access to Hotstar, Eros Now, Sun NXT, ZEE5 and Hungama Play. The Fire TV Stick platform (Tata Sky Binge dongle) also lets you download ALT Balaji, and Netflix app to enjoy that content too. However, a separate subscription will be needed for that.

Besides the OTT services, you also get the Binge app. It is a platform that lets you watch live TV channels that are available in your DTH subscription. You also get catch-up TV service where you can watch your favorite shows that you missed. The catch-up TV service supports episodes for up to the past seven days. And you get all this at no extra cost. This service is not something that you get otherwise on the Fire TV stick.