Tata Sky discontinues all Lite packs, effective immediately

Tata Sky discontinues all Lite packs; to shut down Gurus and Karaoke by August 31

With new changes to Tata Sky, all Lite packs will be discontinued. Tata Sky will also shut down Gurus and Karaoke soon.

Tata Sky has made a few changes to its plans since the TRAI’s new framework for cable TV and DTH operators went live. You now have to select channel packs to be able to continue watching TV. In between, there have been changes to the long-term packs and more. Now, the latest news may disappoint a few as all Lite packs have been discontinued.

Tata Sky Lite packs discontinuation detailed

According to a report on DreamDTH, the discontinuation of Tata Sky Lite packs come in effect immediately. Subscribers who have the packs active won’t notice any difference unless they drop the pack from the package. And once removed, users will not be able to add them again.

The Lite packs that Tata Sky discontinued include Kannada Lite, Tamil Lite, Telugu Lite, Odia Lite, Odia Lite HD, Bengali Lite, Hindi Lite, Hindi Lite HD, Gujarati Lite and Gujarati Lite HD.

Karaoke and Gurus service shutting down too

The DTH operator introduced Karaoke, a global first video-based music service in February 2014 in partnership with Hungama. It was intended for Tata Sky+ HD set-top-box connections. The service used to show lyrics along with the song video, giving you a chance to sing along. But now, the Tata Sky Karaoke service will be shut down starting August 28.

If you have the HD+ set-top-box and are currently subscribed to the pack, it will be dropped from your account. In case you have made a semi-annual or an annual subscription, it will be refunded to you on pro-rata basis, DreamDTH reports. In case you have a monthly subscription, you won’t be eligible for the refund.

“Tata Sky Gurus” is yet another service that will cease to exist from August 31 midnight. The service was launched in December 2016 to offer teachings of spiritual Gurus. It offered access to wisdom from Brahma Kumaris, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. If the channel is not dropped, subscribers will be automatically moved to ‘Tata Sky Aradhana’ from August 31.

