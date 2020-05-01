Tata Sky, Dish TV and d2h DTH offering instant credit: Here are details

Three major DTH operators in India are offering instant credit facility to its subscribers in this coronavirus lockdown time. Tata Sky and Dish TV India limited (which also owns d2h) are offering various benefits to subscribers who are unable to recharge their DTH set-top-boxes (STBs) due to lockdown restrictions or otherwise. Also Read - Dish TV, d2h और Tata Sky यूजर्स बिना रिचार्ज के देख पाएंगे टीवी, लॉकडाउन के दौरान मिलेगी ये सर्विस

Dish TV has always run its ‘Pay Later Service’ for all users, but just for the lockdown, the DTH operator is making sure that subscribers enjoy continuous services without interruption. Hence the subscribers who want the instant credit/loan can give a missed call at 1800-274-9050 from a registered mobile number and get the instant credit in their accounts. Also Read - Tata Sky offering free 2 months on annual recharge: Here's how to get the offer

It’s another DTH company, the d2h, is also offering instant credit facility to its subscribers but with a catch. The d2h has included a service charge in the instant credit facility. So the subscribers opting for D2h instant credit facility will have to pay an additional cost later. This service charge fee is Rs 10.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Lastly, the popular Tata Sky is calling it an Emergency Credit Service. It has introduced this credit service facility for its subscribers who are not able to get their recharge done from nearby retail stores. Tata Sky subscribers who will opt for emergency credit service will have to pay the extra credit amount later, although the company is not levying any service charge. Subscribers can avail the emergency credit service by giving a missed call on 080-61999922 from their registered mobile number. The DTH operator will credit the amount in the Tata Sky account, and will also re-activate their accounts if they were suspended.