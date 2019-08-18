comscore Tata Sky DTH curated packs updated: Here is everything you need to know
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Sky DTH makes changes to its curated packs, increases pricing, and more
News

Tata Sky DTH makes changes to its curated packs, increases pricing, and more

News

These changes bring some new channels to the packs but also increase the total cost for subscribers. Tata Sky made changes to its Hindi Basic, Family Kids, Bengali Hindi Basic, and Marathi Hindi Basic.

  • Published: August 18, 2019 4:33 PM IST
tata sky dth stock image

DTH giant Tata Sky has just made some updated to four of its curated packs across different languages. These changes bring some new channels to the packs but also increase the total cost for subscribers. The company made changes to its Hindi Basic, Family Kids, Bengali Hindi Basic, and Marathi Hindi Basic. Taking a closer look, Tata Sky added Sony Ten 3, Yay, and Sony BBC Earth channels to all four packs.

Tata Sky DTH curated pack changes

According to information from DreamDTH forums, we know all the changes that Tata Sky has made to its channel packs. As pert the dedicated forum post, Hindi Basic pack now amounts to Rs 191.16 with a total of 77 channels. Before the update, the pack was priced at Rs 181.72 with 74 channels. Moving to the second pack, update Family Kids pack offers 91 channels at Rs 216.82. This is a move up from 9- channels in the past at Rs 213.28.

The third pack to receive the update is the Tata Sky Bengali Hindi Basic offer. According to the forum post, the pack now offers 74 channel at a price of Rs 191.16. For context, the previous version of the package offered 72 channels at Rs 181.72 price. Last Tata Sky DTH channel pack is the Marathi Hindi Basic that now offers 72 channels at Rs 194.70. The company used to offer 70 channels at Rs 185.26. In addition, Tata Sky DTH service also seems to have removed the “Food Food” channel from all these packs.

Tata Sky Cashback offer allows users to temporarily suspend their account: Here is how

Also Read

Tata Sky Cashback offer allows users to temporarily suspend their account: Here is how

However, the channel is not really gone forever. Instead, the company has added the channel in its FTA Complimentary Pack. According to the forum post, Tata Sky users can access this complimentary pack without paying the NCF. For the people unaware, NCF is the Network Capacity Free that a subscriber has to pay along with their channel packs.  This likely means that users can watch some channels free of cost without the NCF or the channel fee. These modifications in the channel packs were done about two weeks back.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 18, 2019 4:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Tata Sky DTH curated packs updated: Here is everything you need to know
News
Tata Sky DTH curated packs updated: Here is everything you need to know
BSNL Rs 1098 plan revamped; now offers 375GB data, and more

News

BSNL Rs 1098 plan revamped; now offers 375GB data, and more

Google Play Apps: Company gets rid of 85 adware-infested apps

News

Google Play Apps: Company gets rid of 85 adware-infested apps

Microsoft Xbox division has not plans for streaming-only console

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox division has not plans for streaming-only console

Motorola One Action with GoPro-like wide-angle camera launched

News

Motorola One Action with GoPro-like wide-angle camera launched

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Tata Sky DTH curated packs updated: Here is everything you need to know

BSNL Rs 1098 plan revamped; now offers 375GB data, and more

Google Play Apps: Company gets rid of 85 adware-infested apps

Motorola One Action with GoPro-like wide-angle camera launched

Apple Watch Series 5 to hit the market in fall with OLED displays

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tata Sky DTH curated packs updated: Here is everything you need to know

News

Tata Sky DTH curated packs updated: Here is everything you need to know
TRAI may soon tweak Multi TV policy, reduce NCF charges

News

TRAI may soon tweak Multi TV policy, reduce NCF charges
Dish TV launches ‘Telugu Active’ service for its DTH and d2h platforms

News

Dish TV launches ‘Telugu Active’ service for its DTH and d2h platforms
Tata Sky Cashback offer allows users to temporarily suspend their account

News

Tata Sky Cashback offer allows users to temporarily suspend their account
Airtel Digital TV users can subscribe to new channels with a missed call

News

Airtel Digital TV users can subscribe to new channels with a missed call

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने अपने इस प्रीपेड प्लान की वैलिडिटी घटाई, डाटा लिमिट में भी किया बदलाव

इन खतरनाक 85 पॉप्युलर ऐप्स को Google ने Play Store से हटाया, कहीं आप तो नहीं कर रहे थे इस्तेमाल?

Oppo Fantastic Days Sale: इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहे हैं बेहतरीन ऑफर्स और डिस्काउंट, आज आखिरी दिन

Mi Days Sale: Xiaomi स्मार्टफोन पर बेहतरीन डील्स पाने का आज आखिरी दिन, जानें सभी ऑफर्स

Motorola One Action स्मार्टफोन एक्शन कैमरा फीचर्स के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Tata Sky DTH curated packs updated: Here is everything you need to know
News
Tata Sky DTH curated packs updated: Here is everything you need to know
BSNL Rs 1098 plan revamped; now offers 375GB data, and more

News

BSNL Rs 1098 plan revamped; now offers 375GB data, and more
Google Play Apps: Company gets rid of 85 adware-infested apps

News

Google Play Apps: Company gets rid of 85 adware-infested apps
Motorola One Action with GoPro-like wide-angle camera launched

News

Motorola One Action with GoPro-like wide-angle camera launched
Apple Watch Series 5 to hit the market in fall with OLED displays

News

Apple Watch Series 5 to hit the market in fall with OLED displays