Tata Sky DTH curated packs updated: Here is everything you need to know

DTH giant Tata Sky has just made some updated to four of its curated packs across different languages. These changes bring some new channels to the packs but also increase the total cost for subscribers. The company made changes to its Hindi Basic, Family Kids, Bengali Hindi Basic, and Marathi Hindi Basic. Taking a closer look, Tata Sky added Sony Ten 3, Yay, and Sony BBC Earth channels to all four packs.

Tata Sky DTH curated pack changes

According to information from DreamDTH forums, we know all the changes that Tata Sky has made to its channel packs. As pert the dedicated forum post, Hindi Basic pack now amounts to Rs 191.16 with a total of 77 channels. Before the update, the pack was priced at Rs 181.72 with 74 channels. Moving to the second pack, update Family Kids pack offers 91 channels at Rs 216.82. This is a move up from 9- channels in the past at Rs 213.28.

The third pack to receive the update is the Tata Sky Bengali Hindi Basic offer. According to the forum post, the pack now offers 74 channel at a price of Rs 191.16. For context, the previous version of the package offered 72 channels at Rs 181.72 price. Last Tata Sky DTH channel pack is the Marathi Hindi Basic that now offers 72 channels at Rs 194.70. The company used to offer 70 channels at Rs 185.26. In addition, Tata Sky DTH service also seems to have removed the “Food Food” channel from all these packs.

However, the channel is not really gone forever. Instead, the company has added the channel in its FTA Complimentary Pack. According to the forum post, Tata Sky users can access this complimentary pack without paying the NCF. For the people unaware, NCF is the Network Capacity Free that a subscriber has to pay along with their channel packs. This likely means that users can watch some channels free of cost without the NCF or the channel fee. These modifications in the channel packs were done about two weeks back.