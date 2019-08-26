Tata Sky DTH now offers 200 channels and more in Rs 153

TV viewing experience in India changed big time after TRAI introduced new framework earlier this year. As you may be aware, you now need to choose channel packs to continue watching TV. Tata Sky recently made some changes after which users now get more channels and complimentary services in the initial NCF slab of Rs 153. Here is all you need to know about the changes in Tata Sky DTH.

Tata Sky DTH NCF slab channels detailed

NCF or Network Capacity Fee is the minimum amount that subscribers need to pay to continue watching TV. Irrespective of the operator, the NCF is fixed at Rs 153 (including taxes). When the new rules kicked in, the operator started offering about 150 channels free, and now, you get 200 channels in the initial slab.

All the channels that are included here are of SD resolution. These include 29 DD channels and 166 FTA (free to air) channels. Tata Sky has also added 5 service channels. These include Tata Sky Darshan where you can watch live telecast from temples. You get live feed from Shirdi, SiddhiVinayak, Jyotirlinga Shrine, Iskcon Temple, Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar and more. Tata Sky Kids Cinema, Tata Sky Bhojpuri Sanima, Tata Sky Show Bizz and Tata Sky Family Health are also a part of the pack. It was first reported by DreamDTH.

Other services

Tata Sky recently launched its Watch portal where subscribers can watch live TV, movies and other content offered by Tata Sky DTH. The company also recently introduced Tata Sky Binge. It bundles free Amazon Fire TV Stick and content from OTT platforms such as Hotstar, Prime Video, Eros Now and more.

The DTH operator also upgraded the WhatsApp service where subscribers can now send text messages to check balance, add and drop channel packs. Users can even refresh their account and request for emergency top-up money when their account balance has expired, or about to expire.