Tata Sky Flexi Annual plan announced, brings long-term plan to TRAI's pay-per-view scheme

Tata Sky Flexi Annual plan comes after TRAI reinstated that DTH providers can continue to offer long-term plans

  • Published: March 13, 2019 1:40 PM IST
TRAI’s pay-per-view channel scheme went into effect last month and while the initial confusion seems to have gone, cable operators and DTH service providers are still rolling out different channel packs. The goal is to have more channel and package options for subscribers who hoped that the new scheme would bring down their monthly cost. With the roll out of the new scheme, TRAI had asked all DTH providers to discontinue the long-term plans for TV connections. The long-term plans allowed subscribers to pay in advance for six months or an entire year and thus avail discount on the entire amount.

Now, TRAI has announced that DTH providers need not do away with their long term plans. While the announcement has come from the telecom regulator, there are already a lot of consumers who had to make the move. In order to incentivize those who had to move from long-term plans, Tata Sky has introduced a Flexi Annual plan that will offer sweet deal to the subscribers and will let consumers get discount on their subscription.

How to choose channels on Tata Sky under TRAI’s new framework for DTH operators

Tata Sky Flexi Annual Plan: All you need to know

With the Flexi Annual plan, DTH customers will have to maintain a balance equivalent to 12 times the monthly recharge value in their Tata Sky account to become eligible for the new scheme. It means, if your monthly recharge value is 500 then you will have to keep a balance equivalent to Rs 6,000 on your Tata Sky account to become eligible for the Flexi Annual plan. Once eligible, Tata Sky customers will get a credit in their account that will be equivalent to their minimum recharge value.

The basic idea of this plan is similar to the one where you paid six month or annual subscription in advance and then received discount on the final amount. Tata Sky, according to Telecom Talk, notes that customers will be able to add, delete or modify their current pack without any affect to Flexi Annual plan. The only condition with this plan is to ensure that your account balance is equivalent to or exceeds the threshold of 12 times the monthly recharge plan.

