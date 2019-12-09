Tata Sky HD Multi TV connection price in India cut, now starts at Rs 999

Tata Sky HD Multi TV connection price has been slashed. The DHT operator is now offering a Tata Sky HD Set-Top Box for Multi TV connection at Rs 999. So those who want a Tata Sky connection on more that one TV set can get the HD set-top box for the same price. Previously, customers were asked to pay Rs 1,199 for a new HD STB.

Tata Sky only offers three Multi TV connections from one primary connection. Currently, the primary Tata Sky HD Set-Top Box connection costs Rs 1,499. The price of the primary Tata Sky SD Set-Top box is Rs 1,399. Besides, the DTH operator is also offering two more Set-Top Boxes to the customers, which includes HD 4K and PVR, TelecomTalk reports. For Multi TV users, the HD 4K Set-Top Box charge is Rs 5,990, whereas the cost of the PVR Set-Top Box is Rs 8,900, respectively.

Tata Sky new add-on packs

Tata Sky recently revised the prices of four existing add-on Hindi packs, and added two new ones. The existing packs – Hindi Movies Mini, Hindi Movies Mini HD, Hindi Entertainment Mini and Hindi Entertainment Mini HD prices have been revised. Meanwhile, Hindi Movies and Hindi Movies HD are the newly added packs. Here is all you need to know.

The Hindi Movies Mini, Hindi Movies Mini HD and Hindi Entertainment Mini add-on Hindi packs see a price reduction of up to 29 percent. The Hindi Movies Mini pack offers 14 channels, which includes the likes of Star Gold, Sony Max, Movies OK, Zee Cinema, UTV Movies and more. The pack was available for Rs 65.61, but you can now get it for Rs 53.81.

The Hindi Movies Mini HD pack was previously available for Rs 97.47. Now, after Rs 28.32 price reduction, you can buy it for Rs 69.15. The pack offers 9 SD and 5 HD channels. The Hindi Entertainment Mini pack also sees a price reduction from Rs 73.40 to Rs 62.78. The pack offers 10 SD channels.