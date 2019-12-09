comscore Tata Sky HD Multi TV connection price in India cut, now starts at Rs 999
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Sky HD Multi TV connection price in India cut, now starts at Rs 999
News

Tata Sky HD Multi TV connection price in India cut, now starts at Rs 999

News

Those who want a Tata Sky connection on more that one TV set can get the HD set-top box for Rs 999.

  • Published: December 9, 2019 2:01 PM IST
tata sky dth stock image

Tata Sky HD Multi TV connection price has been slashed. The DHT operator is now offering a Tata Sky HD Set-Top Box for Multi TV connection at Rs 999. So those who want a Tata Sky connection on more that one TV set can get the HD set-top box for the same price. Previously, customers were asked to pay Rs 1,199 for a new HD STB.

Tata Sky only offers three Multi TV connections from one primary connection. Currently, the primary Tata Sky HD Set-Top Box connection costs Rs 1,499. The price of the primary Tata Sky SD Set-Top box is Rs 1,399. Besides, the DTH operator is also offering two more Set-Top Boxes to the customers, which includes HD 4K and PVR, TelecomTalk reports. For Multi TV users, the HD 4K Set-Top Box charge is Rs 5,990, whereas the cost of the PVR Set-Top Box is Rs 8,900, respectively.

Tata Sky new add-on packs

Tata Sky recently revised the prices of four existing add-on Hindi packs, and added two new ones. The existing packs – Hindi Movies Mini, Hindi Movies Mini HD, Hindi Entertainment Mini and Hindi Entertainment Mini HD prices have been revised. Meanwhile, Hindi Movies and Hindi Movies HD are the newly added packs. Here is all you need to know.

The Hindi Movies Mini, Hindi Movies Mini HD and Hindi Entertainment Mini add-on Hindi packs see a price reduction of up to 29 percent. The Hindi Movies Mini pack offers 14 channels, which includes the likes of Star Gold, Sony Max, Movies OK, Zee Cinema, UTV Movies and more. The pack was available for Rs 65.61, but you can now get it for Rs 53.81.

The Hindi Movies Mini HD pack was previously available for Rs 97.47. Now, after Rs 28.32 price reduction, you can buy it for Rs 69.15. The pack offers 9 SD and 5 HD channels. The Hindi Entertainment Mini pack also sees a price reduction from Rs 73.40 to Rs 62.78. The pack offers 10 SD channels.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 9, 2019 2:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Tata Sky HD Multi TV connection price in India cut, now starts at Rs 999
News
Tata Sky HD Multi TV connection price in India cut, now starts at Rs 999
Vivo V17 First Impressions

Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Apple iPhone SE 2 to reportedly drop the 3.5mm headphone jack

News

Apple iPhone SE 2 to reportedly drop the 3.5mm headphone jack

Airtel App flaw exposes user data of subscribers

Telecom

Airtel App flaw exposes user data of subscribers

Oppo Reno 3 Pro official render reveals design in full glory

News

Oppo Reno 3 Pro official render reveals design in full glory

Most Popular

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme Buds Air to launch in India on December 17

Tata Sky HD Multi TV connection price in India cut, now starts at Rs 999

Apple iPhone SE 2 to reportedly drop the 3.5mm headphone jack

Oppo Reno 3 Pro official render reveals design in full glory

Vivo V17 with punch-hole display, quad rear cameras launched in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855: Compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: New Prepaid plans compared

Charging Speed Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tata Sky HD Multi TV connection price in India cut, now starts at Rs 999

News

Tata Sky HD Multi TV connection price in India cut, now starts at Rs 999
Tata Sky introduces 2 new add-on Hindi packs

News

Tata Sky introduces 2 new add-on Hindi packs
Tata Sky Broadband now offer data rollover feature

Telecom

Tata Sky Broadband now offer data rollover feature
Tata Sky adds Kannada monthly and long term packs

News

Tata Sky adds Kannada monthly and long term packs
Sun Direct set-top-box prices now start at Rs 1,799

News

Sun Direct set-top-box prices now start at Rs 1,799

हिंदी समाचार

ISRO 11 दिसंबर को जासूसी सहित 10 उपग्रह लॉन्च करेगा

Vivo V17 भारत में 8जीबी रैम और 128जीबी स्टोरेज के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite और Galaxy Note 10 Lite को मिला Bluetooth सर्टिफिकेशन

Xiaomi Redmi K30 स्मार्टफोन AnTuTu वेबसाइट में स्पॉट

Reliance Jio के 149 और 98 रुपये वाले अफोर्डेबल प्लान की वापसी, मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

News

Realme Buds Air to launch in India on December 17
News
Realme Buds Air to launch in India on December 17
Tata Sky HD Multi TV connection price in India cut, now starts at Rs 999

News

Tata Sky HD Multi TV connection price in India cut, now starts at Rs 999
Apple iPhone SE 2 to reportedly drop the 3.5mm headphone jack

News

Apple iPhone SE 2 to reportedly drop the 3.5mm headphone jack
Oppo Reno 3 Pro official render reveals design in full glory

News

Oppo Reno 3 Pro official render reveals design in full glory
Vivo V17 with punch-hole display, quad rear cameras launched in India

News

Vivo V17 with punch-hole display, quad rear cameras launched in India