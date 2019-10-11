comscore Tata Sky HD Multi TV connection price slashed by Rs 400
Tata Sky HD Multi TV connection price slashed by Rs 400: All you need to know

Tata Sky has slashed the price for HD Multi TV connection. The set-top-box was previously available for Rs 1,399, and now buyers will get Rs 400 off.

  • Published: October 11, 2019 5:14 PM IST
DTH operator Tata Sky has surpassed Dish TV to become a new leader in the DTH market. The company added a total of 30 lakh customers in the second quarter. It’s interesting considering the fact that a lot of DTH users quit after TRAI introduced new guidelines. Multi TV users were the most hit after TRAI’s new framework. Now, Tata Sky has slashed the pricing of Multi TV connection to pass on some benefit to the consumers. Here is all you need to know.

Tata Sky HD Multi TV connection price cut detailed

The HD Multi TV connection was previously available for Rs 1,399. However, after the recent price cut of Rs 400, you will be able to buy it for Rs 999, DreamDTH reports. This price includes installation and activation charges, HD box, remote and a 10-metre coaxial cable. Customers will need to pay a little extra for subscription-based on the channels that they want to watch. Multi TV charges for SD set-top-box remain unchanged at Rs 1,299.

Tata Sky Smart Packs

Tata Sky offers a bunch of new smart channel packs in order to give customers more choices. The smart channel packs allow users to get language-wise channels. The starting price of the DTH provider’s Smart Packs is Rs 206, which is for the Marathi smart plan. The Marathi paid channels costs Rs 53 and the NCF charges include additional Rs 153, meaning users will have to pay overall Rs 206. Read on to know more about Tata Sky‘s Smart Packs.

The new smart channel packs by Tata Sky include Hindi smart plan for Rs 249, Punjabi smart plan is available for Rs 249, Gujarati smart plan costs Rs 249, and Bengali smart plan for Rs 220. The list also includes Odia smart plan for Rs 211, and Telugu Smart plan can be purchased for Rs 249. Further, the Tamil smart plan cost Rs 249, Kannada smart plan can be obtained for Rs 249 and the Malayalam smart plan cost Rs 249.

Tata Sky HD Multi TV connection price slashed by Rs 400
