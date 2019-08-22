As Reliance JioFiber launch draws closer, competition among cable and DTH operators is set to rise. Tata Sky is bracing itself for the same, and has introduced an enticing offer to attract customers. The Tata Sky HD set-top-box and Tata Sky Binge bundle is available for new subscribers for just Rs 4,999. There are some benefits of this bundle offer too. Here is everything you need to know.

Tata Sky bundle offer detailed

Tata Sky recently slashed the prices of set-top boxes. The Tata Sky HD set-top-box was available for Rs 1,800, but you can now get it for Rs 1,499. Then there is Tata Sky Binge, where the Amazon Fire TV Stick is available for free, and you pay monthly subscription charges of Rs 249.

With the bundle offer, you will pay Rs 4,999. For this amount, you get the HD set-top-box worth Rs 1,499, and Rs 2,499 will also be credited in your account. What’s more, you also get 6 months Binge subscription for free (which otherwise costs Rs 1,494). A 3 months free Amazon Prime subscription is also included in the bundle, DreamDTH reports.

After getting the connection, you will have to choose your channel packs, and will be charged accordingly. Let’s assume that the monthly pricing for the channels you selected comes to Rs 250. This amount will be debited from the Rs 2,499 that is credited in your account. In other words, you get free TV viewing for nearly 10 months.

Tata Sky Binge features

As a part of the package, Tata Sky is offering complimentary access to Hotstar, Eros Now, Sun NXT and Hungama Play. After the initial 6 months free period under bundled offer ends, you will have to pay Rs 249 a month. The Fire TV Stick platform also lets you download ALT Balaji, ZEE5 and Netflix app and enjoy that content too. But you will have to pay extra for those platforms.

The best part of the service is that you get Tata Sky Binge app, which you don’t otherwise get on the Amazon Fire TV stick. This app is your gateway to watch live TV channels that are a part of your Tata Sky DTH plan. You also get catch-up TV service where you can watch your favorite shows that you missed. The catch-up TV service supports episodes for up to past seven days.