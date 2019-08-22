comscore Tata Sky HD set-top-box and Binge bundle offer available at just Rs 4,999
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Sky HD set-top-box and Binge bundle offer with 6 months free subscription available for Rs 4,999
News

Tata Sky HD set-top-box and Binge bundle offer with 6 months free subscription available for Rs 4,999

News

With the new bundle offer, you get Tata Sky HD set top box and Tata Sky Binge dongle for just Rs 4,999. The offer also includes up to three months free subscription.

  • Published: August 22, 2019 11:48 AM IST
tata sky dth stock image

As Reliance JioFiber launch draws closer, competition among cable and DTH operators is set to rise. Tata Sky is bracing itself for the same, and has introduced an enticing offer to attract customers. The Tata Sky HD set-top-box and Tata Sky Binge bundle is available for new subscribers for just Rs 4,999. There are some benefits of this bundle offer too. Here is everything you need to know.

Tata Sky bundle offer detailed

Tata Sky recently slashed the prices of set-top boxes. The Tata Sky HD set-top-box was available for Rs 1,800, but you can now get it for Rs 1,499. Then there is Tata Sky Binge, where the Amazon Fire TV Stick is available for free, and you pay monthly subscription charges of Rs 249.

With the bundle offer, you will pay Rs 4,999. For this amount, you get the HD set-top-box worth Rs 1,499, and Rs 2,499 will also be credited in your account. What’s more, you also get 6 months Binge subscription for free (which otherwise costs Rs 1,494). A 3 months free Amazon Prime subscription is also included in the bundle, DreamDTH reports.

After getting the connection, you will have to choose your channel packs, and will be charged accordingly. Let’s assume that the monthly pricing for the channels you selected comes to Rs 250. This amount will be debited from the Rs 2,499 that is credited in your account. In other words, you get free TV viewing for nearly 10 months.

Tata Sky Binge features

As a part of the package, Tata Sky is offering complimentary access to Hotstar, Eros Now, Sun NXT and Hungama Play. After the initial 6 months free period under bundled offer ends, you will have to pay Rs 249 a month. The Fire TV Stick platform also lets you download ALT Balaji, ZEE5 and Netflix app and enjoy that content too. But you will have to pay extra for those platforms.

The best part of the service is that you get Tata Sky Binge app, which you don’t otherwise get on the Amazon Fire TV stick. This app is your gateway to watch live TV channels that are a part of your Tata Sky DTH plan. You also get catch-up TV service where you can watch your favorite shows that you missed. The catch-up TV service supports episodes for up to past seven days.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 22, 2019 11:48 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi A3 will be among first smartphones to get Android Q
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 will be among first smartphones to get Android Q
PUBG update 4.2 out with dynamic weather, destructible objects

Gaming

PUBG update 4.2 out with dynamic weather, destructible objects

Airtel Premium broadband plan ships with 1000GB extra data: All you need to know

News

Airtel Premium broadband plan ships with 1000GB extra data: All you need to know

Flipkart Vu TV Days Sale: Interesting deals, discounts, and offers

Deals

Flipkart Vu TV Days Sale: Interesting deals, discounts, and offers

Asus Zenfone 6 update rolling out

News

Asus Zenfone 6 update rolling out

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s spotted online yet again

Tata Sky set-top-box and Binge bundle offer detailed

Xiaomi Mi A3 will be among first smartphones to get Android Q

Airtel Premium broadband plan ships with 1000GB extra data: All you need to know

Asus Zenfone 6 update rolling out

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tata Sky set-top-box and Binge bundle offer detailed

News

Tata Sky set-top-box and Binge bundle offer detailed
Tata Sky Broadband long term plans offer up to 6 months of extra service for free

News

Tata Sky Broadband long term plans offer up to 6 months of extra service for free
Tata Sky now offers 197 FTA channels with initial NCF of Rs 153

News

Tata Sky now offers 197 FTA channels with initial NCF of Rs 153
Tata Sky users can now check account balance and more on WhatsApp

News

Tata Sky users can now check account balance and more on WhatsApp
Tata Sky DTH curated packs updated: Here is everything you need to know

News

Tata Sky DTH curated packs updated: Here is everything you need to know

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp की इन टॉप 3 Tricks और Tips को क्या जानते हैं आप?

ZB-Rocker Thunder Plus Reveiw: एक परफेक्ट एंटरटेनमेंट पार्टी स्पीकर

Airtel ने अपने ब्रॉडबेंड प्लान के साथ मिलने वाले एडिशनल डाटा ऑफर में किये बदलाव

BSNL PV-49 प्रीपेड रिचार्ज 180 दिनों की वैलिडिटी और 1GB डाटा के साथ लॉन्च

HTC Wildfire X स्मार्टफोन आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s spotted online yet again
News
Samsung Galaxy M30s spotted online yet again
Tata Sky set-top-box and Binge bundle offer detailed

News

Tata Sky set-top-box and Binge bundle offer detailed
Xiaomi Mi A3 will be among first smartphones to get Android Q

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 will be among first smartphones to get Android Q
Airtel Premium broadband plan ships with 1000GB extra data: All you need to know

News

Airtel Premium broadband plan ships with 1000GB extra data: All you need to know
Asus Zenfone 6 update rolling out

News

Asus Zenfone 6 update rolling out