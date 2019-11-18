comscore Tata Sky offering HD box and Binge connection at a special price
Tata Sky HD set-top-box and Binge dongle available at a special price of Rs 1,499

The Tata Sky bundle offer includes one-month Binge subscription and three months Amazon Prime subscription.

  Published: November 18, 2019 11:44 AM IST
Tata Sky Amazon Fire TV Stick main

DTH operator Tata Sky has introduced a bundle offer for new customers. Announced on November 15, the offer is currently live, and offers customers with a value for money proposition. Under this offer, new customers can avail both Tata Sky HD set-top-box and Tata Sky Binge connection at a special price. Here is all you need to know.

Bundle new offer detailed

Customers buying a new Tata Sky connection have an option to get the Binge dongle too, DreamDTH reports. Users will have to pay Rs 1,499 (taxes extra), and can get Binge dongle for free. It will include a new HD set-top-box, one-month Binge subscription and complimentary access to Amazon Prime Video for three months.

After the one-month period is over, users will have to pay Rs 249 per month as Binge subscription. As a part of the package, Tata Sky is offering complimentary access to Hotstar, Eros Now, Sun NXT and Hungama Play. The Fire TV Stick platform (Tata Sky Binge dongle) also lets you download ALT Balaji, and Netflix app to enjoy that content too. However, a separate subscription will be needed for that.

Besides the OTT services, you also get the Binge app. It is a platform that lets you watch live TV channels that are available in your DTH subscription. You also get catch-up TV service where you can watch your favorite shows that you missed. The catch-up TV service supports episodes for up to past seven days. And you get all this at no extra cost. This service is not something that you get otherwise on the Fire TV stick.

Tata Sky Binge users get access to ZEE5

ZEE5 has partnered with Tata Sky to offer its premium content to Binge users. The Binge subscription now also includes premium ZEE5 content. Subscribers will now be able to enjoy 1,00,000+ hours of content. This content will be available in 12 languages, as per the company. Zee5 says it has crossed 70 million+ downloads since launch on the Play Store.

  • Published Date: November 18, 2019 11:44 AM IST

