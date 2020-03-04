Indian DTH operator Tata Sky implemented NTO 2.0 on February 29 and reduced the fee for its Network Capacity for both Primary and Secondary connections. The steep reduction was observed in the NCF of secondary connection, which recently got reduced to Rs 52 from Rs 130.

While the move benefitted Tata Sky’s customer base, it was a decline for its profits. The company has now hiked prices for both new connections and Multi-TV prices for SD and HD set-top-boxes. Here are the new updated prices, according to a report by DreamDTH.

Watch: Realme X50 Pro 5G First Impressions

Earlier, Tata Sky was giving out new SD and HD connections for Rs 1,399. Now, the DTH operator will charge Rs 1,499 instead for the same. This points to a 7.2 percent hike of Rs 100. New Multi-TV connections saw a similar price hike. A secondary Standard Definition (SD) connection costs Rs 1,299. It now costs Rs 1,399. A secondary High Definition (HD) connection was priced at Rs 999. However, now it costs Rs 1,199, reports the publication.

Right now, Airtel Digital TV is offering the cheapest new connections in the country. An Airtel Digital TV connection costs Rs 1,100 while its HD counterpart is priced at Rs 1,300. Meanwhile, Dish TV charges a sum of Rs 1,490 for a new DishNXT connection. It also charges Rs 1,590 for new DishNXT HD connections.

Videocon’s D2H costs Rs 1,599 for a new SD set-top-box connection and a sum of Rs 1,799 for new HD set-top-box connections. Meanwhile, Sun Direct is the most expensive when it comes to new connections. The DTH operator charges Rs 1,799 for an SD set-top-box and Rs 1,999 for an HD set-top-box.

Other recent Tata Sky changes

Tata Sky also recently made the major decision of discontinuing its standard-definition set-top boxes in favor of HD set-top boxes. The company will be offering the HD set-top boxes at the same rate as the SD ones. Tata Sky also discontinued its lowest recharge amount of Rs 20. The lowest top-up will be now available for Rs 50.