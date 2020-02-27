Tata Sky Hits is a new VAS for Rs 75 per month

Tata Sky is further trying to differentiate itself from its competitors in the market. The DTH service provider is expanding its value-added services with the introduction of Tata Sky Hits. The value-added service (VAS) brings a selection of the most popular and award-winning Hollywood television content from the 1980s and 1990s. Tata Sky Hits is already available to all the subscribers at a price of Rs 75 per month. However, Tata Sky subscribers can also avail it for free for the first ten days.

Tata Sky Hits: Everything you need to know

The new value-added service joins the existing services like the Tata Sky Seniors, Tata Sky Ibaadat, Tata Sky Telugu Cinema, Tata Sky Aradhana, Tata Sky Family Health, Tata Sky Theatre and so on. However, when it comes to value-added services, Tata Sky lags behind Airtel Digital TV in its offerings. Tata Sky Hits is an HD service that also features a choice of hit TV series from Hollywood. Users will be able to avail the Tata Sky Hits service on the mobile app as well.

For the service, Tata Sky has partnered with Rewind Networks, Singapore. The partnership allows the operator to offer best in class content exclusively for its subscribers. Some of the key titles available exclusively on the service include Baywatch, Charlie’s Angels, Charmed, Miami Vice, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Three’s Company, Murder, She Wrote, Knight Rider, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, The Lucy Show, Family Ties, Diff’rent Strokes among others.

“With Tata Sky Hits we are giving our subscribers an exclusive platform to indulge in their favourite Hollywood shows from the 80s and 90s,” Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content officer, Tata Sky, said in a statement.

Tata Sky is the leading DTH service provider in the country. While TRAI continues to introduce new changes to the tariff regime introduced last year, operators are looking to diversify. With the Tata Sky Hits, the operator is looking beyond broadcast service and entering into curated content as well.