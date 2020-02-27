comscore Tata Sky Hits is a new VAS for Rs 75 per month | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Sky Hits is a new value-added service with Hollywood content for Rs 75 per month: All you need to know
News

Tata Sky Hits is a new value-added service with Hollywood content for Rs 75 per month: All you need to know

News

Tata Sky Hits is being introduced as a new value-added service for Tata Sky subscribers. Check out the price, key features and content library available with the service.

  • Published: February 27, 2020 2:16 PM IST
Tata Sky Hits main

Tata Sky is further trying to differentiate itself from its competitors in the market. The DTH service provider is expanding its value-added services with the introduction of Tata Sky Hits. The value-added service (VAS) brings a selection of the most popular and award-winning Hollywood television content from the 1980s and 1990s. Tata Sky Hits is already available to all the subscribers at a price of Rs 75 per month. However, Tata Sky subscribers can also avail it for free for the first ten days.

Related Stories


Tata Sky Hits: Everything you need to know

The new value-added service joins the existing services like the Tata Sky Seniors, Tata Sky Ibaadat, Tata Sky Telugu Cinema, Tata Sky Aradhana, Tata Sky Family Health, Tata Sky Theatre and so on. However, when it comes to value-added services, Tata Sky lags behind Airtel Digital TV in its offerings. Tata Sky Hits is an HD service that also features a choice of hit TV series from Hollywood. Users will be able to avail the Tata Sky Hits service on the mobile app as well.

For the service, Tata Sky has partnered with Rewind Networks, Singapore. The partnership allows the operator to offer best in class content exclusively for its subscribers. Some of the key titles available exclusively on the service include Baywatch, Charlie’s Angels, Charmed, Miami Vice, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Three’s Company, Murder, She Wrote, Knight Rider, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, The Lucy Show, Family Ties, Diff’rent Strokes among others.

“With Tata Sky Hits we are giving our subscribers an exclusive platform to indulge in their favourite Hollywood shows from the 80s and 90s,” Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content officer, Tata Sky, said in a statement.

Tata Sky users is giving new Binge users 30-day free trial

Also Read

Tata Sky users is giving new Binge users 30-day free trial

Tata Sky is the leading DTH service provider in the country. While TRAI continues to introduce new changes to the tariff regime introduced last year, operators are looking to diversify. With the Tata Sky Hits, the operator is looking beyond broadcast service and entering into curated content as well.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 27, 2020 2:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Tata Sky Hits is a new VAS for Rs 75 per month
News
Tata Sky Hits is a new VAS for Rs 75 per month
Oppo smartwatch photo hints at Google Wear OS

Wearables

Oppo smartwatch photo hints at Google Wear OS

MediaTek Helio P95 octa-core processor launched

News

MediaTek Helio P95 octa-core processor launched

PUBG losing players for adding content and not fixing issues and bugs

Gaming

PUBG losing players for adding content and not fixing issues and bugs

Oppo Reno 3 Pro now up for pre-booking in India

News

Oppo Reno 3 Pro now up for pre-booking in India

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review

Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Impressions

Motorola RAZR First Impressions

iQOO 3 Review

Lenovo HT10 Pro review

Tata Sky Hits is a new VAS for Rs 75 per month

MediaTek Helio P95 octa-core processor launched

Oppo Reno 3 Pro now up for pre-booking in India

Lenovo launches four new audio products in India

Qualcomm hints at more Snapdragon 865 phones

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tata Sky Hits is a new VAS for Rs 75 per month

News

Tata Sky Hits is a new VAS for Rs 75 per month
Tata Sky new Binge users can get 30-day free trial

Telecom

Tata Sky new Binge users can get 30-day free trial
Dish TV is now offering 'Lifetime Warranty' on new set-top-box

Telecom

Dish TV is now offering 'Lifetime Warranty' on new set-top-box
Tata Sky to launch 3 new channels today in India

News

Tata Sky to launch 3 new channels today in India
Tata Sky announces 'Jingalala Appiness Offer' until February 17

Telecom

Tata Sky announces 'Jingalala Appiness Offer' until February 17

हिंदी समाचार

Lenovo ने लॉन्च किए नए ऑडियो डिवाइस, डिस्काउंट के साथ खरीदने का है मौका

ISRO पांच मार्च को लॉन्च करेगा जियो इमेजिंग सैटेलाइट GSLV-F10

Skagen Falster 3 स्मार्टवॉच भारत में 21,995 रुपये में हुई लॉन्च, ये होंगी खूबियां

Redmi K30 Pro के बारे में अब तक क्या क्या आया सामने, जानिए इसके खास फीचर

Black Shark 3 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन 65W फास्ट चार्ज के साथ 3 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च

News

Tata Sky Hits is a new VAS for Rs 75 per month
News
Tata Sky Hits is a new VAS for Rs 75 per month
MediaTek Helio P95 octa-core processor launched

News

MediaTek Helio P95 octa-core processor launched
Oppo Reno 3 Pro now up for pre-booking in India

News

Oppo Reno 3 Pro now up for pre-booking in India
Lenovo launches four new audio products in India

News

Lenovo launches four new audio products in India
Qualcomm hints at more Snapdragon 865 phones

News

Qualcomm hints at more Snapdragon 865 phones