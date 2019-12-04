DTH operator, Tata Sky, has revised the prices of 4 existing add-on Hindi packs, and added two new ones. The existing packs – Hindi Movies Mini, Hindi Movies Mini HD, Hindi Entertainment Mini and Hindi Entertainment Mini HD prices have been revised. Meanwhile, Hindi Movies and Hindi Movies HD are the newly added packs. Here is all you need to know.

Tata Sky add-on Hindi packs revised pricing detailed

The Hindi Movies Mini, Hindi Movies Mini HD and Hindi Entertainment Mini add-on Hindi packs see a price reduction of up to 29 percent. The Hindi Movies Mini pack offers 14 channels, which includes the likes of Star Gold, Sony Max, Movies OK, Zee Cinema, UTV Movies and more. The pack was available for Rs 65.61, but you can now get it for Rs 53.81. DreamDTH was the first to report the same.

The Hindi Movies Mini HD pack was previously available for Rs 97.47. Now, after Rs 28.32 price reduction, you can buy it for Rs 69.15. The pack offers 9 SD and 5 HD channels. The Hindi Entertainment Mini pack also sees a price reduction from Rs 73.40 to Rs 62.78. The pack offers 10 SD channels.

Alternatively, the Hindi Entertainment Mini HD pack sees a price increase. Earlier available for Rs 73.40, it will now be available for Rs 95.82. The pack offers 7 SD and 3 HD channels.

Pack Name No of Channels Old Price New Price Change Hindi Movies Mini 14 Rs 65.61 Rs 53.81 – Rs 11.8 Hindi Movies Mini HD 9 SD + 5HD Rs 97.47 Rs 69.15 – Rs 28.32 Hindi Entertainment Mini 10 SD Rs 73.40 Rs 62.78 – Rs 10.62 Hindi Entertainment Mini HD 7 SD + 3 HD Rs 73.40 Rs 95.82 + 22.42 Hindi Movies 16 SD N.A Rs 73.87 N.A Hindi Movies HD 9 SD + 7 HD N.A Rs 115.17 N.A

Tata Sky new add-on Hindi packs detailed

Now, talking about the new packs that Tata Sky launched. You have Hindi Movies pack available for Rs 73.87. It comprises of 16 SD Hindi movie channels. Then, you have the Hindi Movies HD pack. It offers 9 SD and 7 HD channels. The pack is available for Rs 115.17.