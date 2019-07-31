Tata Sky introduces tailor made packs in South India

Tata Sky is trying hard to become the dominant DTH operator in the country. The operator has been revamping its service to make it more attractive to consumers. These moves have come into effect since launch of TRAI’s pay-per-view scheme for TV channels. Now, the DTH operator is trying to consolidate its position in the South Indian market. The company has reportedly launched an advertisement campaign in regional languages such as Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. This new campaign titled “Jinga Jinga Jingalala” highlights the advantage of having a Tata Sky connection over other cable TV operators.

Tata Sky introduces tailor made pack in South India

The details of this new ad campaign were first reported by Indian Television. The report highlights that the operator wants to directly compete with Cable TV operators in the southern market with this new campaign. The ads also aim to end the myth that the service is more expensive than connections offered by cable TV providers. In addition to this new campaign, Tata Sky has also announced tailor made packs for these markets.

The new tailor made packs start at Rs 199 per month for the South Indian market. The DTH operator claims that this new starting pack will help it acquire a large set of TV audience in these markets. The company also claims that there are a large set of users who are yet to move to digital platforms. With its new pack, Tata Sky believes it can convince these customers to switch to its service. The ads also highlight how TRAI‘s new tariff regime has brought in parity between cable and DTH operators in the country.

The move is the latest from the DTH operator to expand itself to more consumers in the market. It recently introduced unlimited plans to take on rivals in the segment. It also introduced Tata Sky Binge which offers free Fire TV Stick at a monthly cost of Rs 249. The operator has so far revised price of 25 channel packs, introduced annual flexi plan and has even reduced the price of its set-top-box to expand to more users. It needs to be seen whether these moves help the company expand its market share in the DTH market.