comscore Tata Sky introduces tailor made packs in South India
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Sky introduces tailor made packs in South India, launches ad campaign in local language
News

Tata Sky introduces tailor made packs in South India, launches ad campaign in local language

News

Tata Sky aims to expand its market share in the South Indian market with the introduction of new tailor made packs.

  • Published: July 31, 2019 9:39 AM IST
tata sky dth stock image

Tata Sky is trying hard to become the dominant DTH operator in the country. The operator has been revamping its service to make it more attractive to consumers. These moves have come into effect since launch of TRAI’s pay-per-view scheme for TV channels. Now, the DTH operator is trying to consolidate its position in the South Indian market. The company has reportedly launched an advertisement campaign in regional languages such as Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. This new campaign titled “Jinga Jinga Jingalala” highlights the advantage of having a Tata Sky connection over other cable TV operators.

Tata Sky introduces tailor made pack in South India

The details of this new ad campaign were first reported by Indian Television. The report highlights that the operator wants to directly compete with Cable TV operators in the southern market with this new campaign. The ads also aim to end the myth that the service is more expensive than connections offered by cable TV providers. In addition to this new campaign, Tata Sky has also announced tailor made packs for these markets.

Tata Sky Broadcaster Packs could help you reduce monthly DTH bills after TRAI’s new framework

Also Read

Tata Sky Broadcaster Packs could help you reduce monthly DTH bills after TRAI’s new framework

The new tailor made packs start at Rs 199 per month for the South Indian market. The DTH operator claims that this new starting pack will help it acquire a large set of TV audience in these markets. The company also claims that there are a large set of users who are yet to move to digital platforms. With its new pack, Tata Sky believes it can convince these customers to switch to its service. The ads also highlight how TRAI‘s new tariff regime has brought in parity between cable and DTH operators in the country.

Tata Sky Binge Review: The complete entertainment package

Also Read

Tata Sky Binge Review: The complete entertainment package

The move is the latest from the DTH operator to expand itself to more consumers in the market. It recently introduced unlimited plans to take on rivals in the segment. It also introduced Tata Sky Binge which offers free Fire TV Stick at a monthly cost of Rs 249. The operator has so far revised price of 25 channel packs, introduced annual flexi plan and has even reduced the price of its set-top-box to expand to more users. It needs to be seen whether these moves help the company expand its market share in the DTH market.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 31, 2019 9:39 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Truecaller bug found enrolling users to UPI payments feature
News
Truecaller bug found enrolling users to UPI payments feature
Xiaomi Gaming smartphone to feature MediaTek Helio G90T

News

Xiaomi Gaming smartphone to feature MediaTek Helio G90T

Tata Sky introduces tailor made packs in South India

News

Tata Sky introduces tailor made packs in South India

Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro sale today at 12PM

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502GU Review

GoPro Hero 7 White Review

Tata Sky Binge Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Review

Realme X Review

Truecaller bug found enrolling users to UPI payments feature

Xiaomi Gaming smartphone to feature MediaTek Helio G90T

Tata Sky introduces tailor made packs in South India

Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro sale today at 12PM

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tata Sky introduces tailor made packs in South India

News

Tata Sky introduces tailor made packs in South India
Tata Sky Broadcaster Packs: All you need to know

News

Tata Sky Broadcaster Packs: All you need to know
Tata Sky Binge Review

Review

Tata Sky Binge Review
Tata Sky vs D2h vs Dish TV vs Airtel Digital TV: Compared

News

Tata Sky vs D2h vs Dish TV vs Airtel Digital TV: Compared
Tata Sky Binge gives you free Fire TV Stick and more

News

Tata Sky Binge gives you free Fire TV Stick and more

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance JioGigaFiber इन सर्विस के साथ अगले महीने होगी लॉन्च

Redmi 7A को सस्ते में खरीदने का आखिरी मौका आज, कल से 200 रुपये महंगा हो जाएगा ये बजट स्मार्टफोन

Redmi K20 Pro और Redmi K20 आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर होंगे उपलब्ध

Redmi Note 7 Pro आज ओपन सेल पर बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें ऑफर्स

Realme X आज दोपहर 12 बजे इन ऑफर्स के साथ Flipkart और Realme.com पर बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

News

Truecaller bug found enrolling users to UPI payments feature
News
Truecaller bug found enrolling users to UPI payments feature
Xiaomi Gaming smartphone to feature MediaTek Helio G90T

News

Xiaomi Gaming smartphone to feature MediaTek Helio G90T
Tata Sky introduces tailor made packs in South India

News

Tata Sky introduces tailor made packs in South India
Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro sale today at 12PM