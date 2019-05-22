comscore
Tata Sky launches 4 new Broadcaster packs, prices start from Rs 49

The newly launched Tata Sky packs are Star Bengali Value A pack, Star Bengali Value B pack, Star Bengali Premium A pack, and Star Bengali Premium B pack.

Tata Sky

Last month, Tata Sky launched new regional-based smart packs. Now, the DTH operator has unveiled four new broadcaster packs in India. The new packs are reportedly introduced for Bengali subscribers and the starting price is as low as Rs 49, which is excluding taxes. The newly launched packs are Star Bengali Value A pack, Star Bengali Value B pack, Star Bengali Premium A pack, and Star Bengali Premium B pack.

As for the pricing, the “Star Bengali Value A pack”, which is the most affordable pack among the four, cost Rs 49. Do note that one will have to pay a total Rs 57.8, which the price after taxes. Furthermore, this pack will give Tata Sky subscribers 14 SD channels, including Star Gold, Jalsha Movies, National Geographic, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, and more, Telecom Talk reports.

The second pack that Tata Sky is offering is “Star Bengali Value B”, which also comes with the same price label that “Star Bengali Value A pack” is available for. With this pack, you also get the same 14 SD channels. However, the difference between the two packs is that you will get Star Sports 1 Hindi instead of Star Sports 1 Bangla with the second Tata Sky pack.

Of the four packs, there are two premium Tata Sky broadcaster packs. The newly launched “Star Bengali Premium A” pack is priced at Rs 79, and the total cost including taxes will reportedly be Rs 93.2. The DTH operator is offering 17 channels with this plan, which includes National Geographic, Star Gold Select, Fox Life, Nat Geo Wild, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Bangla, and more.

There is a “Star Bengali Hindi Premium B” pack, which will cost you around Rs 95 (with taxes) on a monthly basis. You also get a total of 17 channels with this premium plan, which also Star Sports 1 Hindi channel instead of Star Sports 1 Bangla. Other channels are Movies OK, Star Utsav Movies, Star Bharat, Star Utsav and more. Do note that these newly launched packs are for Bengali Tata Sky customers and one can check on the company’s official website for more details.

