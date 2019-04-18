comscore
  • Tata Sky launches 4 new SD and HD Lite packs; will be available from April 23
Tata Sky launches 4 new SD and HD Lite packs; will be available from April 23

Tata Sky has only revealed the packs for now, but these will be made available from April 23 onwards. These add up to the existing bouquet of packs targeted towards regional languages and the sports genre.

  • Published: April 18, 2019 1:56 PM IST
tata-sky-plus-hd-stb

The popular DTH operator Tata Sky has launched new Lite packs for its subscribers. These add up to the existing bouquet of packs targeted towards regional languages and the sports genre. Tata Sky DTH subscribers now have new Lite packs for other languages apart from Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Bengali.

Tata Sky has only revealed the packs for now, but these will be made available from April 23 onwards, reports TelecomTalk. After TRAI guidelines, DTH operators initially offered standalone channels and service providers bouquet packs to the subscribers. But it seems that the stream of introducing new plans and packs is not over yet.

Tata Sky DTH: How to add, remove, modify channel packs under TRAI’s new pricing regime

In the new Lite packs lineup, Tata Sky has added ‘Gujarati Lite’ plan, which is priced at Rs 123.70, but will be available at Rs 146 after tax. This pack will bundle 66 channels. Similarly, the Gujarati Lite HD pack is also revealed by the operator. It will be priced slightly higher at Rs 239 with taxes. It bundles 68 channels.

Tata Sky will also be launching the Odia Lite and Odia Lite HD packs on April 23. It will cost Rs 167 for 62 channels and Rs 262 before with 64 channels respectively. Lastly, Tata Sky will reportedly launch two more packs but not of any regional language, instead these will be Sports channel packs. As per report, these Sports and Sports HD packs will come with 13 channels each, and while the non-HD version will cost Rs 117.80 before tax and Rs 139 after tax, the HD version will retail for Rs 153.40 before tax and Rs 181.00 after tax.

Last month, Tata Sky unveiled new smart channel packs in different regional languages. The packs included a Hindi smart plan for Rs 249, Punjabi smart plan is available for Rs 249, Gujarati smart plan will cost you Rs 249, Bengali smart plan for Rs 220, Odia smart plan for Rs 211, Marathi smart plan is priced at Rs 206 and Telugu Smart plan can be purchased for Rs 249, Tamil smart plan is available for Rs 249, Kannada smart plan can be obtained for Rs 249 and the Malayalam smart plan cost Rs 249.

