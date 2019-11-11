Tata Sky launches 6 new monthly and annual packs

DTH operator, Tata Sky, recently discontinued 12 long-term plans, and has now launched 6 monthly and annual packs. These packs are available for different geographical regions across the country. The newly launched packs comprise of one Punjabi pack, one Bengali pack and 4 Tamil packs.

For Tamil users, there is Tamil Lite Plus HD, Tamil Lite Plus SD, Tamil Lite New HD, Tamil Lite New SD. For Bengali users there is Bengali Lite Plus SD. And lastly, for Punjabi users, there is Punjabi Super Pack SD. The most affordable pack is available for Rs 199 and comes with 26 channels. The most expensive pack is available for Rs 374.1. While these are monthly charges, users need to contact dealers for yearly charges. DreamDTH was the first one to spot these packs. Here is all you need to know.

Tata Sky monthly / annual packs detailed

Bengali Lite Plus SD

Available for Rs 225 per month (including taxes and NCF), the packs offer a total of 38 SD channels. These include 5 kids channels, 2 Hindi news, 5 Hindi entertainment, 4 Hindi sports, and 8 Bengali regional channels. The pack also includes 1 Hindi regional, 3 music, 4 Hindi movies and 4 infotainment channels.

Punjabi Super Pack SD

This pack is also available for Rs 225 per month, but comes with the maximum number of channels (78 SD channels). These include 13 Hindi movies, 13 Hindi entertainment, 9 Hindi news, 11 infotainment, 9 Hindi regional, 6 kids, 7 music, 3 other, 5 sports, 1 Gujarati and 1 Punjabi regional channel.

Tamil Lite Plus HD

With this pack, you get a total of 42 channels at Rs 374.1 per month. This is the most expensive pack of the lot offered by Tata Sky. It includes 13 Tamil regional, 5 Kannada regional, 5 Telugu regional, 6 Malayalam regional, 3 infotainment, 1 English news, 1 Hindi movies, 1 music, 2 Hindi news, 1 other and 4 sports channels.

Tamil Lite New HD

This pack comes with 26 channels and is available for Rs 319.7 per month. It includes 12 Tamil regional, 3 infotainment, 4 sports, 1 English news, 1 Hindi movie, 1 music, 2 Hindi news, 1 other and 1 Malayalam regional channel.

Tamil Lite New SD

Under this pack, you get 26 channels for Rs 199 a month. The list of channels include 12 Tamil regional, 3 infotainment, 4 sports, 1 English news, 1 Hindi movie, 1 music, 2 Hindi news, 1 other and 1 Malayalam regional channels.

Tamil Lite Plus SD

Lastly, the Tamil Lite Plus SD pack on Tata Sky offers 43 channels for Rs 225 per month. It comprises of 13 Tamil regionals, 5 Kannada regional, 6 Telugu regional, 6 Malayalam regional, 3 infotainment, 1 English news, 1 Hindi movies, 1 music, 2 Hindi news, 1 other and 4 sports channels.