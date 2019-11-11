comscore Tata Sky launches 6 new monthly and annual packs
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Sky launches 6 new monthly and annual packs starting at Rs 199 a month
News

Tata Sky launches 6 new monthly and annual packs starting at Rs 199 a month

News

The new Tata Sky monthly packs start at Rs 199, offering 26 channels. The most expensive pack is available for Rs 374.1.

  • Published: November 11, 2019 9:15 PM IST
tata sky dth stock image

DTH operator, Tata Sky, recently discontinued 12 long-term plans, and has now launched 6 monthly and annual packs. These packs are available for different geographical regions across the country. The newly launched packs comprise of one Punjabi pack, one Bengali pack and 4 Tamil packs.

For Tamil users, there is Tamil Lite Plus HD, Tamil Lite Plus SD, Tamil Lite New HD, Tamil Lite New SD. For Bengali users there is Bengali Lite Plus SD. And lastly, for Punjabi users, there is Punjabi Super Pack SD. The most affordable pack is available for Rs 199 and comes with 26 channels. The most expensive pack is available for Rs 374.1. While these are monthly charges, users need to contact dealers for yearly charges. DreamDTH was the first one to spot these packs. Here is all you need to know.

Tata Sky monthly / annual packs detailed

Bengali Lite Plus SD

Available for Rs 225 per month (including taxes and NCF), the packs offer a total of 38 SD channels. These include 5 kids channels, 2 Hindi news, 5 Hindi entertainment, 4 Hindi sports, and 8 Bengali regional channels. The pack also includes 1 Hindi regional, 3 music, 4 Hindi movies and 4 infotainment channels.

Punjabi Super Pack SD

This pack is also available for Rs 225 per month, but comes with the maximum number of channels (78 SD channels). These include 13 Hindi movies, 13 Hindi entertainment, 9 Hindi news, 11 infotainment, 9 Hindi regional, 6 kids, 7 music, 3 other, 5 sports, 1 Gujarati and 1 Punjabi regional channel.

Tamil Lite Plus HD

With this pack, you get a total of 42 channels at Rs 374.1 per month. This is the most expensive pack of the lot offered by Tata Sky. It includes 13 Tamil regional, 5 Kannada regional, 5 Telugu regional, 6 Malayalam regional, 3 infotainment, 1 English news, 1 Hindi movies, 1 music, 2 Hindi news, 1 other and 4 sports channels.

Tamil Lite New HD

This pack comes with 26 channels and is available for Rs 319.7 per month. It includes 12 Tamil regional, 3 infotainment, 4 sports, 1 English news, 1 Hindi movie, 1 music, 2 Hindi news, 1 other and 1 Malayalam regional channel.

Tamil Lite New SD

Under this pack, you get 26 channels for Rs 199 a month. The list of channels include 12 Tamil regional, 3 infotainment, 4 sports, 1 English news, 1 Hindi movie, 1 music, 2 Hindi news, 1 other and 1 Malayalam regional channels. 

Tamil Lite Plus SD

Lastly, the Tamil Lite Plus SD pack on Tata Sky offers 43 channels for Rs 225 per month. It comprises of 13 Tamil regionals, 5 Kannada regional, 6 Telugu regional, 6 Malayalam regional, 3 infotainment, 1 English news, 1 Hindi movies, 1 music, 2 Hindi news, 1 other and 4 sports channels.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 11, 2019 9:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Next-gen Apple Watch may come with Touch ID support
Wearables
Next-gen Apple Watch may come with Touch ID support
Tata Sky launches 6 new monthly and annual packs

News

Tata Sky launches 6 new monthly and annual packs

Skullcandy VERT Wireless Earbuds launched in India

News

Skullcandy VERT Wireless Earbuds launched in India

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale starts November 14: Check offers

Deals

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale starts November 14: Check offers

India smartphone market ships record 46.6million units

News

India smartphone market ships record 46.6million units

Most Popular

Coolpad Cool 5 Review

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

Tata Sky launches 6 new monthly and annual packs

Skullcandy VERT Wireless Earbuds launched in India

India smartphone market ships record 46.6million units

Vivo Z1x new 4GB RAM variant launching on Flipkart, reveals listing

Xiaomi patents a foldable phone with 5 pop-up cameras

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far

How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock on Android

How to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web

Top 5 Air Purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tata Sky launches 6 new monthly and annual packs

News

Tata Sky launches 6 new monthly and annual packs
Tata Sky Broadband plans revised to offer 100Mbps speed and no FUP limit at Rs 1,100

Telecom

Tata Sky Broadband plans revised to offer 100Mbps speed and no FUP limit at Rs 1,100
Airtel Digital TV does not require a lock-in period; details

Telecom

Airtel Digital TV does not require a lock-in period; details
Tata Sky Broadband now offers 15 percent discount on annual broadband plans: Here is how much you can save

Telecom

Tata Sky Broadband now offers 15 percent discount on annual broadband plans: Here is how much you can save
Tata Sky Add-on and curated packs now available at a discount; details

News

Tata Sky Add-on and curated packs now available at a discount; details

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी: ColorOS 7 भारत में 26 नवंबर को होगा रिलीज

Xiaomi का फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन 5 पॉप-अप कैमरे के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Call of Duty: Mobile में जल्द जुड़ेगा Zombie Mode

दीवाली के दौरान ऑनलाइन मार्केट में स्मार्टफोन्स की रिकॉर्ड बिक्री

Vivo Z1x का नया 4GB रैम वेरिएंट कल हो सकता है लॉन्च, ये होगी कीमत

News

Tata Sky launches 6 new monthly and annual packs
News
Tata Sky launches 6 new monthly and annual packs
Skullcandy VERT Wireless Earbuds launched in India

News

Skullcandy VERT Wireless Earbuds launched in India
India smartphone market ships record 46.6million units

News

India smartphone market ships record 46.6million units
Vivo Z1x new 4GB RAM variant launching on Flipkart, reveals listing

News

Vivo Z1x new 4GB RAM variant launching on Flipkart, reveals listing
Xiaomi patents a foldable phone with 5 pop-up cameras

News

Xiaomi patents a foldable phone with 5 pop-up cameras