Tata Sky lowest recharge amount increased by 150 percent

In a quick succession of decisions, Tata Sky also recently discontinued its standard-definition set-top boxes earlier this month, making the HD set-top boxes standard.

  • Published: February 11, 2020 10:08 AM IST
DTH service Tata Sky has recently bumped up its lowest recharge value by 150 percent. The new prices will be effective from February 11. If you’re a Tata Sky subscriber who usually hits the smaller recharge option, these are the new rates that will soon apply to you.

The lowest Tata Sky recharge amount up until now was of Rs 20. The recharge has now been increased to Rs 50. Customers who are subscribed have also been informed of the same via an SMS on their registered mobile numbers. With the increased tariff, trying to recharge with an amount lesser than Rs 50 will result in a failed transaction.

The good old Rs 20 recharge on Tata Sky was a popular choice for people who did not use the DTH service a lot, except for maybe a couple of days here and there. The bump in price, for now, is expected to only hit this particular recharge number. The other recharge options remain the same. The DTH service’s multi-TV subscription prices were, on the contrary, cut down by 50 percent a few days ago.

Tata Sky’s other recent changes

Tata Sky recharge amounts are not the only elements being shaken by the company. The service also recently dropped its standard-definition set-top boxes for new customers. The SD set-top boxes will now be replaced by the brand’s HD set-top boxes. Further, Tata Sky will be offering the replacement set-top boxes for new customers at the same price of the original SD ones.

Tata Sky, Dish TV, Airtel Digital TV may announce new tariff plans on February 12

Meanwhile, Tata Sky Binge+ is getting a Rs 1,000 cashback offer. The company is offering the cashback to customers who use the Android Upgrade offer. The offer is now priced at Rs 5,999 with Rs 1,000 cashback in the Tata Sky account. The new offer has been in effect since January 31, 2020. With Binge+, the company is targeting customers looking for smarter set-top boxes.

  • Published Date: February 11, 2020 10:08 AM IST

