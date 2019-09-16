comscore Tata Sky mobile app competes with JioTV; offers 400 live TV channels
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Sky mobile app competes with JioTV; offers 400 live TV channels
News

Tata Sky mobile app competes with JioTV; offers 400 live TV channels

News

Tata Sky has its very own app for consumers to catch the live TV channels and it is a direct competition for JioTV.

  • Published: September 16, 2019 10:42 AM IST
tata sky mobile app stock

The newest popular way for consuming content in India are OTT applications like JioTV and Tata Sky app that stream without advertisements. These apps offer the content which can be accessed anytime anywhere by the consumers. This proves very convenient for consumers who seem to prefer this to watching content on TVs at a fixed time. And the biggest among these in offering channels is JioTV right now. JioTV offers live TV channels on small screens without the requirement of a TV set. Though this is a loss for the DTH service providers, they are making do by offering OTT substitutes.

Tata Sky has its very own app for consumers to catch the live TV channels and it is a direct competition for JioTV. While JioTV has the largest number of channels available for an OTT app in India, Tata Sky isn’t far behind. JioTV has 647 live TV channels to offer to its subscribers while Tata Sky has more than 400. But one arena where Tata Sky is topping JioTV is that it provides it channels on the web. This is something that JioTV has not done yet.

Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here

Also Read

Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here

How to select channels using Tata Sky mobile app

Step One

To begin with, download the Tata Sky mobile app and login with your credentials. If doing it for the first time, your registered mobile number (or subscriber ID) is the login ID. You will have to create a password. And if you already have it, just log in.

Step Two

On the home screen, you will see featured shows, live TV channel list and more. On the top right, you will see a hamburger menu (besides search button), tap on that. Here you will see your account balance, and more. Tap on “My Tata Sky.”

Step Three

Here, tap on “Manage Packs” which will redirect to the other page. Now, tap on “Go To Modify Packs.” You will see your account summary here.

Step Four

Tap on “Modify Pack.” You will see current packs, Tata Sky curated packs, Broadcaster Packs, Channels and more. Tap the “+” button to expand, and whichever channel or pack you want, tap on the “checkbox.”

Step Five

Once you are done selecting packs, tap on “Select & Proceed” at the bottom. This will show you the grand total along with the channel packs you added, their prices and more. If all looks good, tap on “Confirm” and you should be good to go.

How to remove channels using Tata Sky mobile app 

The procedure is simple. Go to “Manage Packs” (from step two and three above). Now, tap on “Go To Modify Packs” and expand the “Current Packs” tab. Whatever channel or pack you don’t want, just untick the box and tap on “Select & Proceed.” Scroll down to see if the dropped channel has been stroked out and tap on “Confirm” at the bottom. That’s it, the channel pack you don’t want will be removed from your account within 24 hours.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 16, 2019 10:42 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 Lite renders appear
News
Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 Lite renders appear
Oppo A9 2020 first sale today at 12PM

News

Oppo A9 2020 first sale today at 12PM

Tata Sky mobile app competes with JioTV; offers 400 live TV channels

News

Tata Sky mobile app competes with JioTV; offers 400 live TV channels

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 price in India leaked

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 price in India leaked

Government launches new portal to track lost or stolen phones

News

Government launches new portal to track lost or stolen phones

Most Popular

Realme XT Review

Lenovo Carme smartwatch first impressions

Realme Buds Wireless Review

Realme XT First Impressions and Hands-on

Vivo Z1x Review

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 Lite renders appear

Oppo A9 2020 first sale today at 12PM

Tata Sky mobile app competes with JioTV; offers 400 live TV channels

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 price in India leaked

Government launches new portal to track lost or stolen phones

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tata Sky mobile app competes with JioTV; offers 400 live TV channels

News

Tata Sky mobile app competes with JioTV; offers 400 live TV channels
Tata Sky offering Rs 300 discount on secondary HD Set-Top Box: All you need know

News

Tata Sky offering Rs 300 discount on secondary HD Set-Top Box: All you need know
Tata Sky reduces monthly charge; here are all the details

News

Tata Sky reduces monthly charge; here are all the details
Tata Sky Broadband now offers data rollover option

News

Tata Sky Broadband now offers data rollover option
Dish TV announces long-terms plans for inactive subscribers

News

Dish TV announces long-terms plans for inactive subscribers

हिंदी समाचार

Xioami Mi Band 4 की भारतीय कीमत हुई लीक, 17 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Oppo A9 2020 आज दोपहर 12 बजे Amazon पर इन सेल ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

Tencent Games ने 3 से 9 सितंबर के बीच PUBG Mobile पर इन चीटर्स को किया बैन

BSNL ने लॉन्च किया 777 रुपये का ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान, 50Mbps स्पीड के साथ मिलेगा इतना डाटा

Motorola आज Smart TV के साथ लेटेस्ट स्मार्टफोन भी करेगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट


News

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 Lite renders appear
News
Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 Lite renders appear
Oppo A9 2020 first sale today at 12PM

News

Oppo A9 2020 first sale today at 12PM
Tata Sky mobile app competes with JioTV; offers 400 live TV channels

News

Tata Sky mobile app competes with JioTV; offers 400 live TV channels
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 price in India leaked

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 price in India leaked
Government launches new portal to track lost or stolen phones

News

Government launches new portal to track lost or stolen phones