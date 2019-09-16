Tata Sky mobile app competes with JioTV; offers 400 live TV channels

The newest popular way for consuming content in India are OTT applications like JioTV and Tata Sky app that stream without advertisements. These apps offer the content which can be accessed anytime anywhere by the consumers. This proves very convenient for consumers who seem to prefer this to watching content on TVs at a fixed time. And the biggest among these in offering channels is JioTV right now. JioTV offers live TV channels on small screens without the requirement of a TV set. Though this is a loss for the DTH service providers, they are making do by offering OTT substitutes.

Tata Sky has its very own app for consumers to catch the live TV channels and it is a direct competition for JioTV. While JioTV has the largest number of channels available for an OTT app in India, Tata Sky isn’t far behind. JioTV has 647 live TV channels to offer to its subscribers while Tata Sky has more than 400. But one arena where Tata Sky is topping JioTV is that it provides it channels on the web. This is something that JioTV has not done yet.

How to select channels using Tata Sky mobile app

Step One

To begin with, download the Tata Sky mobile app and login with your credentials. If doing it for the first time, your registered mobile number (or subscriber ID) is the login ID. You will have to create a password. And if you already have it, just log in.

Step Two

On the home screen, you will see featured shows, live TV channel list and more. On the top right, you will see a hamburger menu (besides search button), tap on that. Here you will see your account balance, and more. Tap on “My Tata Sky.”

Step Three

Here, tap on “Manage Packs” which will redirect to the other page. Now, tap on “Go To Modify Packs.” You will see your account summary here.

Step Four

Tap on “Modify Pack.” You will see current packs, Tata Sky curated packs, Broadcaster Packs, Channels and more. Tap the “+” button to expand, and whichever channel or pack you want, tap on the “checkbox.”

Step Five

Once you are done selecting packs, tap on “Select & Proceed” at the bottom. This will show you the grand total along with the channel packs you added, their prices and more. If all looks good, tap on “Confirm” and you should be good to go.

How to remove channels using Tata Sky mobile app

The procedure is simple. Go to “Manage Packs” (from step two and three above). Now, tap on “Go To Modify Packs” and expand the “Current Packs” tab. Whatever channel or pack you don’t want, just untick the box and tap on “Select & Proceed.” Scroll down to see if the dropped channel has been stroked out and tap on “Confirm” at the bottom. That’s it, the channel pack you don’t want will be removed from your account within 24 hours.