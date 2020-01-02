Tata Sky’s mobile app has been updated with two new features. The DTH operator has added the option to restart live TV shows and has integrated Google voice search in the latest update. Users will be able to restart live TV shows with just one click, and Google voice search will help them discover content without typing.

The latest Tata Sky Mobile app update was pushed on December 17 on the Google Play. The app version 9.11 changelog notes (first reported by DreamDTH) that ‘now you can restart your favorite Live TV shows anytime’ and ‘introducing voice search’. Reportedly, the new feature went live on the web version on December 27.

The Tata Sky Mobile app is essentially a free add-on service from the DTH operator which lets you watch live TV, on-demand movies and shows alongside managing your Tata Sky account. Not just that, the app also allows you to pair Tata Sky set-top-box and you can then use your phone as remote for HD+ set-top-boxes.

Meanwhile, the DTH operator seems to be gearing up to launch an Android 9 Pie-based 4K hybrid set-top-box in India soon. It is reported to be called Tata Sky Binge+, and a lot has been already leaked about the box. The launch was expected around December 18, but there is still no official word about it.

Recently, the alleged leaked pricing of the hybrid set-top-box surfaced on the internet. It’s been said that new users will be able to buy the Tata Sky Binge+ set-top-box for Rs 4,999. Existing subscribers, on the other hand, will get it for Rs 2,999.