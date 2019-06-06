comscore Tata Sky multi-TV plans: Starting June 15, all connections to be billed separately | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Sky multi-TV plans: Starting June 15, all connections to be billed separately
News

Tata Sky multi-TV plans: Starting June 15, all connections to be billed separately

News

If you’re a Tata Sky subscriber having multi-TV connection at your home, there’s some bad news. Your monthly subscription charges are set to rise.

  • Published: June 6, 2019 11:43 AM IST
tata-sky-set-top-box

A lot has changed since TRAI implemented the new rules for cable TV and DTH operators earlier this year. Whether you are a Tata Sky or Dish TV or Airtel Digital TV subscriber, you now need to choose channels that you wish to watch, and need to pay for each channel. The new framework also involves NCF (network connection fees) that you need to pay for the channels, which in turn, has made TV viewing expensive. And now, if you are a Tata Sky subscriber with multiple-TVs at your home, viewing is set to get even costlier than before.

Tata Sky was one of the first DTH operators to introduce a multi-TV policy, which was a bit complicated though, and now, it looks like the operator might withdraw it soon. The multi-TV policy allows subscribers to have multiple TV connections in a single home by paying a small additional amount. However, after TRAI’s latest order, Tata Sky may be removing its multi-TV plans from June 15, Telecom Talk reports.

Tata Sky partners with Amazon India to offer video streaming to customers

Also Read

Tata Sky partners with Amazon India to offer video streaming to customers

“If you do not change your packs of secondary boxes, then post June, your prices of each box will be same as that of primary box price. So to have the prices of all the boxes in your budget we recommend you to change the pack of each box and control your budget. By this way, you would be able to select whatever you want to watch on each TV and pay for that content only rather than paying higher for default primary content on secondary boxes,” a representative told the publication.

Tata Sky revises pricing of select regional channel packs: All you need to know

Also Read

Tata Sky revises pricing of select regional channel packs: All you need to know

This means, if you have multiple Tata Sky connections at your house, you will be billed independently for each connection. Competitors such as Videocon D2h and Airtel Digital TV will continue to offer multi-TV pans. While D2h will be charging a flat NCF of Rs 50 on additional connection, Airtel is offering Rs 50 discount on NFC on other connections. It remains to be seen if even Airtel and D2h are also forced to cancel multiple TV connections or will they continue with the existing plans.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 6, 2019 11:43 AM IST

Editor's Pick

PUBG Development Update showcased
Gaming
PUBG Development Update showcased
Samsung Galaxy S10 series Cardinal Red color launched

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series Cardinal Red color launched

Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15

News

Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15

5 top big-screen budget smart TVs you can buy now

News

5 top big-screen budget smart TVs you can buy now

Moto E6 Plus may offer MediaTek Helio P22 SoC

News

Moto E6 Plus may offer MediaTek Helio P22 SoC

Sponsored

Most Popular

HP Spectre X360 Review

MarQ 43-inch full-HD Android TV Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review

Samsung Galaxy A30 update rolling out

Xiaomi introduces Express Delivery on Mi.com

Redmi K20 Pro MIUI update fixes pop-up camera issue

Samsung Galaxy S10 series Cardinal Red color launched

Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

Related Topics

Related Stories

Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15

News

Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15
Tata Sky partners with Amazon India to offer video streaming to customers

News

Tata Sky partners with Amazon India to offer video streaming to customers
Dish TV offers one year free DTH subscription

News

Dish TV offers one year free DTH subscription
Dish TV offers one month of service at no extra cost

News

Dish TV offers one month of service at no extra cost
Tata Sky revises channel packs and pricing

News

Tata Sky revises channel packs and pricing

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile में आएंगे ये पांच बेहतरीन फीचर्स, Zombie Dogs, Nitrogen Grenade जैसे एलिमेंट्स होंगे शामिल

लॉन्च से पहले Samsung Galaxy Note 10 की कीमत का हुआ खुसाला, अगस्त में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Moto E6 Plus Android 9 Pie और MediaTek Helio P22 SoC के साथ Geekbench पर हुआ स्पॉट

Moto G7 की कीमत में हुई 1,000 रुपये की कटौती, अब मिल रहा है 15,990 रुपये में

Nokia आज सुबह 11:30 बजे भारत में लेकर आएगा नया स्मार्टफोन, Nokia 6.2 या Nokia 9 Pureview हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

News

Samsung Galaxy A30 update rolling out
News
Samsung Galaxy A30 update rolling out
Xiaomi introduces Express Delivery on Mi.com

News

Xiaomi introduces Express Delivery on Mi.com
Redmi K20 Pro MIUI update fixes pop-up camera issue

News

Redmi K20 Pro MIUI update fixes pop-up camera issue
Samsung Galaxy S10 series Cardinal Red color launched

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series Cardinal Red color launched
Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15

News

Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15