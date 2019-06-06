Tata Sky multi-TV plans: Starting June 15, all connections to be billed separately

A lot has changed since TRAI implemented the new rules for cable TV and DTH operators earlier this year. Whether you are a Tata Sky or Dish TV or Airtel Digital TV subscriber, you now need to choose channels that you wish to watch, and need to pay for each channel. The new framework also involves NCF (network connection fees) that you need to pay for the channels, which in turn, has made TV viewing expensive. And now, if you are a Tata Sky subscriber with multiple-TVs at your home, viewing is set to get even costlier than before.

Tata Sky was one of the first DTH operators to introduce a multi-TV policy, which was a bit complicated though, and now, it looks like the operator might withdraw it soon. The multi-TV policy allows subscribers to have multiple TV connections in a single home by paying a small additional amount. However, after TRAI’s latest order, Tata Sky may be removing its multi-TV plans from June 15, Telecom Talk reports.

“If you do not change your packs of secondary boxes, then post June, your prices of each box will be same as that of primary box price. So to have the prices of all the boxes in your budget we recommend you to change the pack of each box and control your budget. By this way, you would be able to select whatever you want to watch on each TV and pay for that content only rather than paying higher for default primary content on secondary boxes,” a representative told the publication.

This means, if you have multiple Tata Sky connections at your house, you will be billed independently for each connection. Competitors such as Videocon D2h and Airtel Digital TV will continue to offer multi-TV pans. While D2h will be charging a flat NCF of Rs 50 on additional connection, Airtel is offering Rs 50 discount on NFC on other connections. It remains to be seen if even Airtel and D2h are also forced to cancel multiple TV connections or will they continue with the existing plans.