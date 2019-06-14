DTH operator Tata Sky recently announced that it will be discontinuing multi-TV connection plans from June 15. As a result, existing subscribers with Tata Sky multi-TV connection will now need to pay individually for each of their connection. Tata Sky has now introduced its new Room TV service. This will give subscribers a better way to select channel packs for their multi-TV connection.

Dish TV and Airtel Digital TV recently tweaked their multi-TV policies to better comply with TRAI orders. “Subscribers can seamlessly choose the content of their choice on the secondary connections and only pay for the selected content. Their secondary connections can now have different channels & services from the base pack selected for the first connection in the house under the same subscriber ID,” Tata Sky said in a press release.

How to avail Tata Sky multi-TV service

As of now, exact details related to the network capacity fees (NCF) and billing mechanism haven’t been disclosed. But, you can avail the new Room TV service via Tata Sky mobile app or via by visiting mytatasky.com. In March, Tata Sky introduced different pricing for multi-TV subscribers. The pricing structure makes the primary connection as the base for the secondary connection. This would affect the prices of overall channel packs subscribed under secondary connection. This is something that wasn’t defined in TRAI guidelines under new framework.

After the June 15 deadline, Tata Sky subscribers with multi-TV connection may have to pay NCF on the secondary connection as well. The new Room TV service will take care of this. The new service will also ensure you don’t pay the price of primary connection for the secondary one.

Multi-TV offers from competitors

Multi-TV policies from competitors like D2h and Airtel Digital TV offer subscribers some relief. The policy allows DTH operators to offer discounts on NCF to the subscribers if they have two connections at the same location. D2h will be charging a flat NCF of Rs 50 on the additional connection. Even Airtel is also offering Rs 50 discount on NFC on the secondary connection.