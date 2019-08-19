comscore Tata Sky users can now check account balance and more on WhatsApp
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Sky now lets users check account balance and modify channel packs on WhatsApp
News

Tata Sky now lets users check account balance and modify channel packs on WhatsApp

News

If you are a Tata Sky DTH user, you can now check your account balance, modify channel packs and more on WhatsApp.

  • Published: August 19, 2019 3:32 PM IST
tata sky dth stock image

Tata Sky, the leading DTH operator offers a number of features for the convenience of its users. Last year, Tata Sky joined WhatsApp Business program to provide quick services to the subscribers through the instant messaging platform. Now, the DTH operator has new options to the service. Here is all you need to know.

Check account balance and other details

To connect with Tata Sky on WhatsApp, subscribers need to give a missed call on 9229692296 from the registered mobile number. This will activate the WhatsApp service for you. Next, you will have to save this number – +91 18002086633 – in your phone contacts. Among the new services, you can now check your account balance, get emergency top-up, and much more.

After you get the welcome message, just reply saying “Balance” and you’ll instantly get a message with your current account balance. Do note, if you send the message from a non-registered mobile number, the request will fail.

There are other options too, allowing you to add / drop channels, refresh channel packs and more. In case you no longer want the WhatsApp service, you can reply “Stop’ and it will be deactivated for you. It was first reported on DreamDTH Forums.

Tata Sky Mobile app

The DTH operator also has a mobile app on Android and iOS platform. The app lets you check your account balance, make mobile recharge, add and remove channel packs as per TRAI’s new guidelines. What’s more, the app also lets you watch live TV channels, and catch-up TV for up to past 7 days.

Tata Sky Watch

The company recently introduced a web portal called Tata Sky Watch. You can open the portal watch.tatasky.com on your desktop or laptop web browser. It gives you access to live TV channels, catch-up TV and other exclusive showcase channels on Tata Sky network.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 19, 2019 3:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Asianet Broadband offering 200Mbps plan at Rs 499 effectively
News
Asianet Broadband offering 200Mbps plan at Rs 499 effectively
Apple Watch Series 5 to launch in 'titanium' and 'ceramic' versions

News

Apple Watch Series 5 to launch in 'titanium' and 'ceramic' versions

Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo join hands for a cross device file transfer service

News

Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo join hands for a cross device file transfer service

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro launch tomorrow: All you need to know

News

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro launch tomorrow: All you need to know

WhatsApp: Check out 3 newly added features on iOS and Android apps

News

WhatsApp: Check out 3 newly added features on iOS and Android apps

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Asianet Broadband offering 200Mbps plan at Rs 499 effectively

Apple Watch Series 5 to launch in 'titanium' and 'ceramic' versions

Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo join hands for a cross device file transfer service

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro launch tomorrow: All you need to know

WhatsApp: Check out 3 newly added features on iOS and Android apps

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp: Check out 3 newly added features on iOS and Android apps

News

WhatsApp: Check out 3 newly added features on iOS and Android apps
'WhatsApp from Facebook' tag added in latest beta: Report

News

'WhatsApp from Facebook' tag added in latest beta: Report
Tata Sky DTH curated packs updated: Here is everything you need to know

News

Tata Sky DTH curated packs updated: Here is everything you need to know
Instagram reportedly testing new Boomerang features, Layout in Stories and more

News

Instagram reportedly testing new Boomerang features, Layout in Stories and more
TRAI may soon tweak Multi TV policy, reduce NCF charges

News

TRAI may soon tweak Multi TV policy, reduce NCF charges

हिंदी समाचार

iPhone यूजर्स की पहली पसंद बना tiktok, जुलाई में मिले सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोड

Realme 3 Pro की कीमत ऑफलाइन स्टोर्स में 1 हजार रुपये हुई कम, अब इतने में खरीदें

Ikea ने मुंबई में ऑनलाइन ऑर्डर लेना शुरू किया

PUBG Mobile ने मचाई धूम, साल दर साल मुनाफे में 748% की बढ़ोतरी

Xiaomi को दो स्मार्टफोन के लिए मिला सर्टिफिकेशन, Redmi 8 series का हो सकते हैं हिस्सा

News

Asianet Broadband offering 200Mbps plan at Rs 499 effectively
News
Asianet Broadband offering 200Mbps plan at Rs 499 effectively
Apple Watch Series 5 to launch in 'titanium' and 'ceramic' versions

News

Apple Watch Series 5 to launch in 'titanium' and 'ceramic' versions
Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo join hands for a cross device file transfer service

News

Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo join hands for a cross device file transfer service
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro launch tomorrow: All you need to know

News

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro launch tomorrow: All you need to know
WhatsApp: Check out 3 newly added features on iOS and Android apps

News

WhatsApp: Check out 3 newly added features on iOS and Android apps