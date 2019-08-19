Tata Sky, the leading DTH operator offers a number of features for the convenience of its users. Last year, Tata Sky joined WhatsApp Business program to provide quick services to the subscribers through the instant messaging platform. Now, the DTH operator has new options to the service. Here is all you need to know.

Check account balance and other details

To connect with Tata Sky on WhatsApp, subscribers need to give a missed call on 9229692296 from the registered mobile number. This will activate the WhatsApp service for you. Next, you will have to save this number – +91 18002086633 – in your phone contacts. Among the new services, you can now check your account balance, get emergency top-up, and much more.

After you get the welcome message, just reply saying “Balance” and you’ll instantly get a message with your current account balance. Do note, if you send the message from a non-registered mobile number, the request will fail.

There are other options too, allowing you to add / drop channels, refresh channel packs and more. In case you no longer want the WhatsApp service, you can reply “Stop’ and it will be deactivated for you. It was first reported on DreamDTH Forums.

Tata Sky Mobile app

The DTH operator also has a mobile app on Android and iOS platform. The app lets you check your account balance, make mobile recharge, add and remove channel packs as per TRAI’s new guidelines. What’s more, the app also lets you watch live TV channels, and catch-up TV for up to past 7 days.

Tata Sky Watch

The company recently introduced a web portal called Tata Sky Watch. You can open the portal watch.tatasky.com on your desktop or laptop web browser. It gives you access to live TV channels, catch-up TV and other exclusive showcase channels on Tata Sky network.