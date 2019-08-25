comscore Tata Sky now offering 13 semi-annual packs to new SD set-top-box
Tata Sky now offering 13 semi-annual packs to new SD set-top-box customers

Tata Sky already offers a wide-range of semi-annual and annual channel packs to subscribers. Now the DTH operator will offer 13 semi-annual packs and three annual packs to all customers purchasing a new SD or HD set-top-box (STB).

  Published: August 25, 2019 4:17 PM IST
After the new tariff regime by TRAI, all DTH operators are on a roll with new offerings almost everyday. One of the popular DTH company, Tata Sky, has also introduced various new plans and offers to lure more customers onboard. In a fresh move, the operator has now announced that it’ll offer semi-annual packs and annual packs to new customers purchasing their connection.

Tata Sky already offers a wide-range of semi-annual and annual channel packs to subscribers. Now the DTH operator will offer 13 semi-annual packs and three annual packs to all customers purchasing a new SD or HD set-top-box (STB), reports TelecomTalk. Tata Sky SD box now costs Rs 1,399, whereas the HD box is available at Rs 1,499.

As per report, if a customer buys Tata Sky SD connection, then the customers can choose from 13 semi-annual packs including SD Kannada Super, SD Kannada Value, SD Telugu Super, SD Kerala Super, SD Tamil Super, SD Telugu Value, SD Bengali Value, SD Gujarati Hindi Basic, SD Gujarati Lite, SD Hindi Lite, SD Hindi Basic, SD Marathi Hindi Basic and SD ODIA Value.

Taking about the SD annual (12-month) packs, consumers can select between SD Tamil Super Annual, SD Kannada Super Annual and SD Telugu Super Annual packs. Similarly for the new HD connections, there are various HD semi-annual packs available for subscription. The list includes HD Kerala Super, HD Telugu Value, HD Telugu Super, HD Kannada Value, HD Kannada Super, HD Tamil Super, HD Hindi Basic, HD Gujarathi Hindi Basic, HD Marathi Hindi Basic, HD Hindi Lite and HD Gujarathi Lite, added report.

Meanwhile, Tata Sky HD set-top-box and Tata Sky Binge bundle is also available for new subscribers. With the bundle offer, you will pay Rs 4,999. For this amount, you get the HD set-top-box worth Rs 1,499, and Rs 2,499 will also be credited in your account. What’s more, you also get 6 months Binge subscription for free (which otherwise costs Rs 1,494). A 3 months free Amazon Prime subscription is also included in the bundle.

  • Published Date: August 25, 2019 4:17 PM IST

