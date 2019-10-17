comscore Tata Sky reduces popular channel pricing for subscribers
Tata Sky now offering reduced pricing on Zee, Sony, Colors and other popular channels

Popular SD channels from Zee, Sony, Star and Colors are now available to Tata Sky subscribers at reduced pricing.

The landscape of DTH and cable TV completely changed when TRAI implemented the new tariff regime. According to the new guidelines, users have to pay for every channel the want to watch. This has increased their monthly cable and DTH bills, thanks to Network Capacity Fees (NCF), along with other additional charges and taxes. Broadcasters have recently reduced their channel pricing, and operators like Tata Sky are passing the benefits to the users. Here is all you need to know.

Tata Sky offering reduced pricing on channel packs

Several broadcasters like Zee, Sony and Star India have reduced channel pricing by up to Rs 7. The reduced pricing is no applicable on all channels, but on select, popular ones. For instance, Zee TV, Zee Marathi, Zee Bangla, Zee Telugu, Zee Kannada and Zee Sarthak that used to cost Rs 19 per month, have now been reduced to Rs 12, TelecomTalk reports.

The new pricing is only applicable on SD channels. HD channel pricing remains the same as before. Tata Sky users can go ahead and choose channel packs from web or Tata Sky Mobile app. Talking about savings, if users were opting for any of the above 4 channels, they would pay a total of Rs 76. After the reduction, they will now pay Rs 48, which is a saving of Rs 28 on a monthly basis. Other channels with price cut include Star Plus from Star India, some channels from Sony, and Colors Kannada and Colors from Viacom18.

Tata Sky to discontinue video-on-demand service soon 

Tata Sky has announced plans to discontinue its video-on-demand service on October 31. The company has asked customers to transition to mobile apps and web services. The operator has reportedly launched a new Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD) feature in place of outgoing VOD service.

With TVOD service, Tata Sky subscribers will be able to watch the movies on the go through the mobile app or using Binge service. It will also be available on the web at watch.tatasky.com. The Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD) service lets customers rent a movie. There is an option called “Premium Movies on Rent” and a trail of all the available movies will appear. Tata Sky customers can also purchase premium movies using the mobile app for Android.

