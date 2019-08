Tata Sky now offers 197 FTA channels with initial NCF of Rs 153

Under TRAI’s new tariff regime, Tata Sky has emerged as the most competitive DTH service provider in the country. It has constantly updated its tariff plans and introduced new packs to remain competitive. Tata Sky is now offering a total of 197 free-to-air channels and services as complementary in the initial NCF slab of Rs 153. The telecom regulatory authority of India is already considering revising the network capacity fee for consumers. Here is a look at all the channels available as part of initial NCF slab from Tata Sky.

Tata Sky customers get a total of 28 FTA channels under the DD genre. These channels include DD Bangla, DD Bharati, DD Bihar, DD Chandana, DD Girnar, DD India, DD Kashir, DD Kisan, DD Madhya Pradesh, DD Malayalam, DD National, DD NE, DD News and DD Odia. Other channels include DD Podhigai, DD Punjabi, DD Rajasthan, DD Sahyadri, DD Saptagiri, DD Uttar Pradesh, DD Yadagiri, DD Mizoram, DD Manipur, DD Gyan Darshan, DD Urdu, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and DD Sports. It is important to note that all of these channels are available in SD quality.

List of Regional TV channels available for free

The DTH operator also provides free channels under genres such as Odia Regional, Hindi News, Gujarati Regional, Bengali Regional, Tamil Regional, Marathi Regional, Punjabi Regional, Music and others. The channels offered for free include OTV​, ABP News, ABP Asmita, ABP Ananda, ABP Majha, 9X Jalwa, 9X Jhakaas, 9X Tashan, 9XM, Anjan TV, Gujarat Samachar TV, News 7 Tamil, Prag News and Amrita TV. Other channels include God TV, Aradana TV, Asianet News, TV9 Kannada, B4U Movies, B4U Music, DY 365, News 11, Captain News, Cinema TV SD, NT 5, NT 1 and NT 4.

Tata Sky is also offering additional channels such as Naaptol Telugu, Wow Cinema, Manoranjan Movies, Win TV, Disha TV, Dishum, Swara Sagar, E24, Kanak News, Bhojpuri Cinema, Dangal, Enterr10, Fakt Marathi, News World Odisha, First India Rajasthan, News 1 India, PTC Punjabi, Peace of Mind and Nambikkai TV. There is also Subhavaartha TV, VTV Gujarati, Home Shop 18, HM TV, CVR News Telugu, CVR Spiritual OM, India TV, Bflix Movies, India News, India News, India News Haryana, India News MP CH, India News Punjab, India News Rajasthan, India News UP UK.

Other channels available for free include OK India, NewsX Kannada, I News, Gemporia, MBC TV, Kalinga TV, Sarthi TV, Janta TV, MH One News, MH One Shraddha, Madha TV, Malaimurasu Seithigal, Hindi Khabar, Music India, Thanthi TV, Manorama News, Mazhavil Manorama, Puthiya Thalaimurai, News State MP CG, News Nation, News State UP Uttarakhand, Protidin Time, News 24, News India, Oscar Movies Bhojpuri, TV 24, Naxatra News, News World India, Vendhar TV, Ayush TV, Jai Paras, Paras TV, Pitaara TV, Wow Music, Indradhanu, News Live, Rang, Bhakti TV and Vanitha TV.

List of services available for free

Tata Sky subscribers also get Patrika TV Rajasthan, IBC 24,, Jai Maharashtra, Sai TV, Saam TV, Sanskar, Satsang TV, Sathiyam TV, Sandesh News, Bansal News, Jinvani Channel, Swaraj Express SMBC, Sadhna TV, Hindu Dharmam, TV5 Kannada, Shubh TV, Skystar Movies, APN News, MKN, 10 TV, SVBC 2, Shop CJ, Sudarshan News, Surya Samachar, Surya Cinema, Surya Bhakti, T News, Maha Movie, SVBC, Total TV, Mastiii SD, TV9 Marathi, Bharat Samachar, Ishwar TV, Vasanth TV, Aastha and Aastha Bhajan for free.

Other free channels available include Vedic, V6 News, Khabrain Abhi Tak, Dighvijay 24×7 News, Public Music, Samachar Plus, HNN 24×7, Prameya News 7, India Voice, A1 TV, S News, R Bharat, Sun Bangla, INH 24X7, Swaraj Express, Sadhna News, Jantantra TV, News J, 99 Percent, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NT 7, ABP Ganga, AM News, RK News, Ezmall, National Voice UP Uttarakhand, NT2, Aaho Music, Manoranjan TV, B4U Kadak, Subharti TV, B4U Bhojpuri, Food Food, Showbox. According to Dreamdth, Tata Sky Services such as Darshan, Family Health, Show Bizz, Kids Cinema and Bhojpuri Sanima are also available for free.