Tata Sky offering free 2 months on annual recharge: How to get this offer
News

Tata Sky offering free 2 months on annual recharge: Here's how to get the offer

News

Tata Sky free 2 month offer started earlier this month from April 9, and can be availed until June 30.

  • Published: April 29, 2020 10:28 AM IST
tata sky

Tata Sky is now offering additional two months for free on the annual recharge, but there’s a catch. The Tata Sky customers will have to pay this 12-month amount through Citibank credit or debit cards. The offer started earlier this month from April 9, and can be availed until June 30. Also Read - Tata Sky पेश किया नया कैशबैक ऑफर, एक साल के रिचार्ज पर दो महीने का फ्री सब्सक्रिप्शन

Tata Sky free 2 months: How to get the offer

Tata Sky subscribers need to recharge for 12 months through Tata Sky account on the company’s website or via the My Tata Sky app using Citibank credit or debit cards. As per Citibank website, the offer is available to all Citi credit and Debit cards issued in India except Citi Corporate Credit Card. Also Read - Tata Sky पर फ्री में देख सकेंगे ये चैनल, जानिए किस नंबर पर होगा प्रसारण

The offer is valid on both EMI and non-EMI transactions done using Citi cards. Customer will get cashback amount equivalent to 2 months in Tata Sky account. The cashback amount shall be credited on or before 7 working days from the date of transaction, notes the website. Also Read - Tata Sky के इन यूजर्स को मिलेगा क्रेडिट, क्या आप भी है इस लिस्ट में शामिल

The popular DTH operator had implemented NTO 2.0 on February 29. While it reduced the fee for its Network Capacity for both Primary and Secondary connections, the new connections and Multi-TV prices for SD and HD set-top-boxes were increased alongside.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Earlier, the company was giving out new SD and HD connections for Rs 1,399. Now, the DTH operator will charge Rs 1,499 instead for the same. This points to a 7.2 percent hike of Rs 100. New Multi-TV connections saw a similar price hike. A secondary Standard Definition (SD) connection costs Rs 1,299. It now costs Rs 1,399. A secondary High Definition (HD) connection was priced at Rs 999. However, now it costs Rs 1,199.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: April 29, 2020 10:28 AM IST

