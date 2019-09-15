comscore Tata Sky offers Rs 300 discount on secondary HD Set-Top Box connection
Tata Sky offering Rs 300 discount on secondary HD Set-Top Box: All you need know

Those who want a Tata Sky connection on more that one TV sets, they can get the HD set-top box for Rs 1,199. In addition, the primary Tata Sky HD Set-Top Box connection price will be Rs 1,499.

  Published: September 15, 2019 3:49 PM IST
tata-sky-set-top-box

In a bid to attract more customers, Tata Sky is offering a Rs 300 discount on every secondary Set-Top Box connection. The DTH operator only offers three Multi TV connections from one primary connection. So those who want a Tata Sky connection on more that one TV sets, they can get the HD set-top box for Rs 1,199. In addition, the primary Tata Sky HD Set-Top Box connection price will be Rs 1,499.

At the moment, it is unknown as to when this HD Set-Top Box discount offer for multi TV users will expire. So if you are interested, then you need to hurry as this could be a limited period. Overall, if Tata Sky users want all the three Multi TV connections, then they will have to pay a total amount of Rs 3,597, which is excluding the primarily purchased HD Set-Top Box.

Besides, the standard SD Set-Top Box users can get a secondary SD STB for Rs 1,800. In addition, the original price of the Tata Sky SD Set-Top Box is Rs 1,399, Telecomtalk reports. Currently, the DTH operator is not giving any discount on SD Set-Top Box. Tata Sky might drop the prices further to attract more customers. In June this year, the company slashed both the prices of the HD and the SD set-top-boxes.

In the same month, Tata Sky introduced its new Room TV service. This gives subscribers a better way to select channel packs for their multi-TV connection. Earlier this year, Dish TV and Airtel Digital TV tweaked their multi-TV policies to better comply with TRAI orders. “Subscribers can seamlessly choose the content of their choice on the secondary connections and only pay for the selected content. Their secondary connections can now have different channels & services from the base pack selected for the first connection in the house under the same subscriber ID,” Tata Sky said.”

  • Published Date: September 15, 2019 3:49 PM IST

