Tata Sky offers 300Mbps plan with 500GB data at Rs 1,900

Tata Sky is providing free router and data rollover benefit with its new plan for broadband users.

  Published: August 30, 2020 4:47 PM IST
Tata Sky Broadband

Tata Sky has launched a new broadband plan with 500GB data at Rs 1,900 per month. The plan provides 300Mbps data speed and looks to cater to users who’re working from home. The Fixed GB plan is available in limited parts of the country. And this plan costs lower than the unlimited data plan from Tata Sky. Also Read - Reliance JioFiber users can access JioNews via set-top-box

The operator has sweetened the deal further for those going with the new plan. Not only they a free router bundled with all the Fixed GB plans, they also get rollover data option. This means, if you still have data left over from the previous month, that will be added to your next month’s quota. The report says Tata Sky is offering the plan in monthly, quarterly and yearly options. And as we’ve seen with other broadband operators, going for bundled monthly plans tend to bring down the per month cost. Also Read - Tata Sky Binge adds Voot Select, Voot Kids to its list of platforms

The company is clear that with the Fixed GB plan, once you’ve consumed the 500GB for the month, speeds will capped to 3Mbps. Even though Tata Sky offers broadband service, most of you recognise the brand for its DTH service. Also Read - Tata Sky Binge+ adds Zee5 to its list of supported OTT platforms

Tata Sky Binge adds new channels for kids

Earlier this month, Tata Sky Binge partnered with Viacom18 Digital Ventures to bring onboard their content streaming service Voot Select and kids-focused Voot Kids. This partnership will add TV shows from Viacom18 and Voot Originals, along with the loved cartoon characters from Indian and International shows, straight to Binge.

Binge already offers a host of entertainment options from leading platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now and ShemarooMe. The addition of Voot Select and Voot Kids to the existing content will enable Binge users to access more originals, exclusive international content, blockbuster movies in multiple languages, and more.

Best Sellers