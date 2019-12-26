comscore Tata Sky offers discount on 26 popular channels | BGR India
Tata Sky is offering discounts on 26 popular channels to its subscribers. Check out the channels getting discount, new price and where you can buy them.

  Published: December 26, 2019 11:33 AM IST
tata sky dth stock image

Tata Sky has emerged as the new leader in India’s DTH market. The DTH operator has managed to beat Dish TV to become number one on the back of a variety of channel packs and superior service. Now, in an attempt to stay competitive, the company is reducing price of 26 popular channels on its service. The move comes after Tata Sky reduced the prices of various curated, regional and metro packs. This is in addition to the discounts offered on channels during the festive season of Diwali.

Tata Sky reduces rates of 26 channels

As soon as the new tariff regime came into effect, DTH operators have scrambled to woo customers with new plans. Tata Sky has emerged as victorious so far by adding more subscribers than its rivals. With new tariff regime, DTH operators as well as cable TV operators are required to offer a-la-carte channels at fixed rates to their subscribers. These a-la-carte channel packs are classified into paid a-la-carte as well as FTA a-la-carte channels. Now, Tata Sky is offering discount on 26 paid a-la-carte channels to its subscribers.

Watch: Samsung The Wall: Top five highlights

The channels available with discount include Zee TV, Zee Marathi, Zee Bangla, Zee Sarthak, Zee Kannada, Zee Tamil and Zee Telugu. Other channels available with discount include Asianet, Asianet Movies, National Geographic, Nat Geo World, Hungama TV, SET, Sony SAB, Colors, Colors Kannada and Sony Max. There is also a discount on channels like the Star Maa, Star Jaisha, Star Plus, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Vijay, Vijay Super, Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports First.

According to Telecom Talk, all the Zee channels mentioned above usually cost Rs 22.42 per month including taxes. They are now available at a discounted price of just Rs 14.16 per month. Tata Sky subscribers can opt to these channels via the company’s mobile app or website. The discounted price for these channels have been listed on the company website as well. However, it is not clear when the offer on these channels will end. Once the offer ends, these 26 channels will be available at their original monthly price.

How to add and remove channel packs from your Tata Sky DTH connection online

Tata Sky currently offers a total of 585 SD and HD channels to its subscribers. The company has added a number of new channels to its platform including those from broadcasters like Zee, Star, TV18, Sun, Sony, Discovery, Times, Raj TV, Disney, Turner and others. In comparison, Airtel Digital TV offers 569 channels on its platform. If you are planning to buy these channel packs then do note that the operator has a one-day lock-in period on a-la-carte channels.

  Published Date: December 26, 2019 11:33 AM IST

