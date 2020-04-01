comscore Tata Sky offers emergency credit facility, interactive services | BGR India
Tata Sky offers emergency credit facility and free interactive services during lockdown: Here is how to activate

Tata Sky is the leading DTH operator in the country and it is now offering emergency credit facility to its subscribers during lockdown.

  • Published: April 1, 2020 12:25 PM IST
Tata Sky is the latest to offer new options to its customers during the nation-wide lockdown. The leading DTH service provider in the country has announced an emergency credit facility for its subscribers. It recently made Tata Sky Fitness VAS available for free to all subscribers during the lockdown. Now, it is taking it a step further by offering a total of 10 interactive content services absolutely free. Tata Sky notes that this will enable customers to learn something new during the lockdown period.

With the emergency credit facility, Tata Sky will provide subscribers a balance loan for a specified time period. The credited amount, according to the company, will be debited from the user’s account as soon as they re-activate their service without any interest. This is an incredible service at a time when consumers are unable to step out. It will be useful for those who cannot avail online recharge or are old school and prefer going to a shop.

In order to avail the free credit facility, Tata Sky users need to give a free missed call (080-61999922). Alongside this, the leading DTH company is also offering free access to 10 of interactive services. These include Tata Sky Fun Learn, Smart Manager, Vedic Maths, Cooking, Classroom, Dance Studio, Beauty, Fitness and others. These free interactive services can be accessed on the set top box or via the mobile app.

The DTH service provider has also created a unique television commercial to celebrate the spirit of staying home. This is aimed to encourage people to stay home and access these services. “In times like these, it’s important that brands contribute to help its consumers in its own way. By deciding to free up services, Tata sky is doing their bit to entertain and engage its subscribers while they stay at home,” said Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India.

  • Published Date: April 1, 2020 12:25 PM IST

