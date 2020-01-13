Tata Sky offers Smart Channel packs for less than Rs 100: Take a look

Tata Sky, one of the leading DTH service provider in India, has re-imagined a few ‘Smart Channel’ packs under Rs 100. In most of the choices, these channel packs only bundle SD channels from the entertainment and news category. These are mostly regional channel packs priced below Rs 100, and they offer good value for money to the subscribers.

The only Smart channel pack which is priced more than Rs 100 is the Hindi Smart channel pack, reports TelecomTalk. It comes with 35 SD channels. But for the Marathi Smart Pack bundle, the price is listed as Rs 52.16 per month. The total number of SD channels in this pack are nine. The list includes Colors Marathi, Sony Marathi, Zee Marathi, and other Marathi channels from Zee.

Similarly, there is also the Odia Smart pack for the Tata Sky subscribers. The pack has been listed for Rs 56.64 per month, and it bundles a total of 20 channels. The list includes Odia channels like Colors Oriya, Alankar, Zee Odisha and more. Furthermore, there are channels packs in other languages such as Bengali, Telugu and Tamil.

Recently, Now, in an attempt to stay competitive, Tata Sky reduced price of 26 popular channels on its service. The move had come after Dish TV reduced the prices of various curated, regional and metro packs.

The channels available with discount include Zee TV, Zee Marathi, Zee Bangla, Zee Sarthak, Zee Kannada, Zee Tamil and Zee Telugu. Other channels available with discount include Asianet, Asianet Movies, National Geographic, Nat Geo World, Hungama TV, SET, Sony SAB, Colors, Colors Kannada and Sony Max. There is also a discount on channels like the Star Maa, Star Jaisha, Star Plus, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Vijay, Vijay Super, Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports First.