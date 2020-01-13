comscore Tata Sky offers Smart Channel packs for less than Rs 100: Take a look
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Sky offers Smart Channel packs for less than Rs 100: Take a look
News

Tata Sky offers Smart Channel packs for less than Rs 100: Take a look

News

In most of the choices, these channel packs only bundle SD channels from the entertainment and news category.

  • Published: January 13, 2020 5:11 PM IST
tata-sky-dth-stock-image

Tata Sky, one of the leading DTH service provider in India, has re-imagined a few ‘Smart Channel’ packs under Rs 100. In most of the choices, these channel packs only bundle SD channels from the entertainment and news category. These are mostly regional channel packs priced below Rs 100, and they offer good value for money to the subscribers.

Related Stories


The only Smart channel pack which is priced more than Rs 100 is the Hindi Smart channel pack, reports TelecomTalk. It comes with 35 SD channels. But for the Marathi Smart Pack bundle, the price is listed as Rs 52.16 per month. The total number of SD channels in this pack are nine. The list includes Colors Marathi, Sony Marathi, Zee Marathi, and other Marathi channels from Zee.

Tata Sky lets you record your favorite TV shows; here’s how to do it

Also Read

Tata Sky lets you record your favorite TV shows; here’s how to do it

Similarly, there is also the Odia Smart pack for the Tata Sky subscribers. The pack has been listed for Rs 56.64 per month, and it bundles a total of 20 channels. The list includes Odia channels like Colors Oriya, Alankar, Zee Odisha and more. Furthermore, there are channels packs in other languages such as Bengali, Telugu and Tamil.

Recently, Now, in an attempt to stay competitive, Tata Sky reduced price of 26 popular channels on its service. The move had come after Dish TV reduced the prices of various curated, regional and metro packs.

Watch Video: Tata Sky Channel Packs

The channels available with discount include Zee TV, Zee Marathi, Zee Bangla, Zee Sarthak, Zee Kannada, Zee Tamil and Zee Telugu. Other channels available with discount include Asianet, Asianet Movies, National Geographic, Nat Geo World, Hungama TV, SET, Sony SAB, Colors, Colors Kannada and Sony Max. There is also a discount on channels like the Star Maa, Star Jaisha, Star Plus, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Vijay, Vijay Super, Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports First.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 13, 2020 5:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Realme X gets Android 10-based Realme UI update
News
Realme X gets Android 10-based Realme UI update
CloudWalker launches two soundbars in India

News

CloudWalker launches two soundbars in India

Nokia smart TV next sale on January 19 at 12PM: Price, offers

Smart TVs

Nokia smart TV next sale on January 19 at 12PM: Price, offers

Best prepaid plans with 2GB daily data and more

Telecom

Best prepaid plans with 2GB daily data and more

Tata Sky offers Smart Channel packs for less than Rs 100: Take a look

News

Tata Sky offers Smart Channel packs for less than Rs 100: Take a look

Most Popular

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

LG G8X ThinQ Review

Realme 5i first impressions

Huawei Watch GT 2 Review

Realme X gets Android 10-based Realme UI update

CloudWalker launches two soundbars in India

Tata Sky offers Smart Channel packs for less than Rs 100: Take a look

185 phones stolen from Maharashtra police station

Honor 9X Android 10 beta update rolls out

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tata Sky offers Smart Channel packs for less than Rs 100: Take a look

News

Tata Sky offers Smart Channel packs for less than Rs 100: Take a look
How to record your favorite shows on Tata Sky

How To

How to record your favorite shows on Tata Sky
Tata Sky Binge+ vs Dish SMRT Hub: Compared

News

Tata Sky Binge+ vs Dish SMRT Hub: Compared
Tata Sky Binge+ vs Airtel Xstream Box: Compared

News

Tata Sky Binge+ vs Airtel Xstream Box: Compared
Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV set-top-box launched

News

Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV set-top-box launched

हिंदी समाचार

Free Microsoft Windows 10 upgrade : कल से बंद हो जाएंगी Windows 7, फ्री में ऐसे करें Window 10 अपडेट

PUBG Mobile और Street Dancer 3D मूवी के बीच साझेदारी

HDFC credit card bill payment online: मोबाइल बैंकिंग के जरिए ऐसे भरें अपना क्रेडिट कार्ड बिल

महाराष्ट्र : पुलिस स्टेशन से चोरी हुए 185 मोबाइल फोन

FIR against Amazon India : अमेजन इंडिया पर सिखों की धार्मिक भावनाएं आहत करने का आरोप, FIR दर्ज

News

Realme X gets Android 10-based Realme UI update
News
Realme X gets Android 10-based Realme UI update
CloudWalker launches two soundbars in India

News

CloudWalker launches two soundbars in India
Tata Sky offers Smart Channel packs for less than Rs 100: Take a look

News

Tata Sky offers Smart Channel packs for less than Rs 100: Take a look
185 phones stolen from Maharashtra police station

News

185 phones stolen from Maharashtra police station
Honor 9X Android 10 beta update rolls out

News

Honor 9X Android 10 beta update rolls out