Tata Sky partners with Amazon India to offer video streaming to customers

Direct-to-home operator Tata Sky Tuesday said it has partnered Amazon to offer access to various video streaming apps via a single-monthly-subscription fee of Rs 249 through its platform Tata Sky Binge. It would operate through Amazon Fire TV Stick Tata Sky Edition, through which Tata Sky users can view contents from apps like Hotstar, Sun NXT, Eros NOW, and Hungama Play, the company said in a statement.

Besides, Tata Sky Binge subscribers will also have access to over 5,000 titles from Tata Sky VOD library along with favourite TV shows of the last one week, it said. Tata Sky, a joint venture between Tata Sons and 21st Century Fox, is initially providing Tata Sky Binge services in top 66 cities and would later expand it to other cities.

“We are sure that this unique partnership will bring a new entertainment experience to life across millions of Tata Sky homes,” Tata Sky Chief Commercial Officer Pallavi Puri said.

Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, India said: “With Tata Sky Binge, now, more customers will have access to thousands of TV shows and movies, all through one easy-to-use app.” According to a Tata Sky spokesperson, the company is in talks with some other video streaming services to bring them on Tata Sky Binge platform.

“More partners would join eventually,” he said, adding “our idea is to make it one stop solution for subscribers.” Tata Sky subscribers would get a 30 days free trial for Tata Sky Binge. Besides, it has also offered three months access to Amazon Prime at no additional cost.