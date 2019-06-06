comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Sky partners with Amazon India to offer video streaming to customers
News

Tata Sky partners with Amazon India to offer video streaming to customers

News

Tata Sky has partnered Amazon to offer access to various video streaming apps via a single-monthly-subscription fee of Rs 249 through its platform Tata Sky Binge.

  • Published: June 6, 2019 10:18 AM IST
Tata Sky

Direct-to-home operator Tata Sky Tuesday said it has partnered Amazon to offer access to various video streaming apps via a single-monthly-subscription fee of Rs 249 through its platform Tata Sky Binge. It would operate through Amazon Fire TV Stick Tata Sky Edition, through which Tata Sky users can view contents from apps like Hotstar, Sun NXT, Eros NOW, and Hungama Play, the company said in a statement.

Besides, Tata Sky Binge subscribers will also have access to over 5,000 titles from Tata Sky VOD library along with favourite TV shows of the last one week, it said. Tata Sky, a joint venture between Tata Sons and 21st Century Fox, is initially providing Tata Sky Binge services in top 66 cities and would later expand it to other cities.

“We are sure that this unique partnership will bring a new entertainment experience to life across millions of Tata Sky homes,” Tata Sky Chief Commercial Officer Pallavi Puri said.

Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, India said: “With Tata Sky Binge, now, more customers will have access to thousands of TV shows and movies, all through one easy-to-use app.” According to a Tata Sky spokesperson, the company is in talks with some other video streaming services to bring them on Tata Sky Binge platform.

“More partners would join eventually,” he said, adding “our idea is to make it one stop solution for subscribers.” Tata Sky subscribers would get a 30 days free trial for Tata Sky Binge. Besides, it has also offered three months access to Amazon Prime at no additional cost.

  • Published Date: June 6, 2019 10:18 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Moto E6 Plus may offer MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
News
Moto E6 Plus may offer MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
Apple could drop support for 3D Touch with 2019 iPhone family

News

Apple could drop support for 3D Touch with 2019 iPhone family

Realme U1 and Realme 1 get Android Pie beta

News

Realme U1 and Realme 1 get Android Pie beta

PUBG Mobile getting team Deathmatch with 0.13.0 update: All you need to know

Gaming

PUBG Mobile getting team Deathmatch with 0.13.0 update: All you need to know

Honor confirms it is working on in-display camera solution

News

Honor confirms it is working on in-display camera solution

Most Popular

HP Spectre X360 Review

MarQ 43-inch full-HD Android TV Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review

Moto E6 Plus may offer MediaTek Helio P22 SoC

Apple could drop support for 3D Touch with 2019 iPhone family

Realme U1 and Realme 1 get Android Pie beta

Tata Sky partners with Amazon India to offer video streaming to customers

Instagram rolls out new feature to help save some data: All you need to know

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tata Sky partners with Amazon India to offer video streaming to customers

News

Tata Sky partners with Amazon India to offer video streaming to customers
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 now available on open sale

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 now available on open sale
OnePlus 7 sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

News

OnePlus 7 sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers
Samsung Galaxy M40 full specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 full specifications leaked
Nokia 8.1 gets up to Rs 6,000 discount

Deals

Nokia 8.1 gets up to Rs 6,000 discount

हिंदी समाचार

Moto E6 Plus Android 9 Pie और MediaTek Helio P22 SoC के साथ Geekbench पर हुआ स्पॉट

Moto G7 की कीमत में हुई 1,000 रुपये की कटौती, अब मिल रहा है 15,990 रुपये में

Nokia आज सुबह 11:30 बजे भारत में लेकर आएगा नया स्मार्टफोन, Nokia 6.2 या Nokia 9 Pureview हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Xiaomi फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी: सेल्फी सेंट्रिक स्मार्टफोन Redmi Y3 अब ओपन सेल पर उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

केरल के छात्र ने ढूंढा WhatsApp पर ये बग, फेसबुक ने किया सम्मानित

News

Moto E6 Plus may offer MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
News
Moto E6 Plus may offer MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
Apple could drop support for 3D Touch with 2019 iPhone family

News

Apple could drop support for 3D Touch with 2019 iPhone family
Realme U1 and Realme 1 get Android Pie beta

News

Realme U1 and Realme 1 get Android Pie beta
Tata Sky partners with Amazon India to offer video streaming to customers

News

Tata Sky partners with Amazon India to offer video streaming to customers
Instagram rolls out new feature to help save some data: All you need to know

News

Instagram rolls out new feature to help save some data: All you need to know