Tata Sky reportedly launches 6 semi-annual packs, prices start at Rs 2,007

Tata Sky has reportedly announced six new semi-annual packs for the consumers on its DTH platform. Unlike annual 12-month subscription packs, these new semi-annual packs only come with six months of lock-in period, and will only be available for the corporate connections and not to regular consumers.

The popular DTH service provider has initially brought these semi-annual packs priced between Rs 2,007 and Rs 2,840. The starting Rs 2,007 plan is the Gujarati Hindi Basic Semi-Annual Pack, which would include popular Gujarati and Hindi channels selected by Tata Sky. The same will also be available in HD, priced at Rs 2,698. The operator is also offering a new Hindi Basic Semi-Annual Pack for corporate users at Rs 2,008, and Hindi Basic HD Semi-Annual Pack at Rs 2,836, reported TelecomTalk.

Similarly, other regional language packs are also launched by the DTH operator. The pack in Marathi starts at Rs 2,029. As per the report, Tata Sky’s Marathi Hindi Basic Semi-Annual Pack for six months will cost subscribers Rs 2,029. The same pack in HD will cost them Rs 2,840. The service provider recently launched few new Lite packs for all subscribers, with ‘Gujarati Lite’ plan, which was priced at Rs 146 after tax. The pack bundled 66 channels and it was also made available in HD with 68 channels.

Previously, Tata Sky had unveiled some smart channel packs in different regional languages. These packs included a Hindi smart plan for Rs 249, Punjabi smart plan was made available for Rs 249, Gujarati smart plan will cost you Rs 249, Bengali smart plan for Rs 220, Odia smart plan for Rs 211, Marathi smart plan is priced at Rs 206 and Telugu Smart plan can be purchased for Rs 249, Tamil smart plan is available for Rs 249, Kannada smart plan can be obtained for Rs 249 and the Malayalam smart plan cost Rs 249.