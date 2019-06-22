Tata Sky is among the most popular DTH provider in the country. While it has a massive subscriber base in India, it has struggled to adjust to new norms from TRAI. Now that the transition is over, Tata Sky is revamping its offering and tariff plans. The service provider has now revised the price of a bunch of its channel packs. In total, Tata Sky has revised price of 25 of its channel packs. Here is everything you need to know.

Tata Sky Channel Pack Change: All you need to know

Tata Sky has revised 25 channel packs, according to Telecom Talk, but they do not belong to any specific price tag. The DTH provider has revised channel packs by channel or price reduction or addition. These changes are reflected from the cheapest packs to some of the premium packs. Most of the changes come in the regional packs category and Tata Sky is focusing on particular language.

Some of the packs revised include the Gujarati Regional pack. The price of this pack has been increased from Rs 7 to Rs 8.49. This pack used to offer four channels earlier. After the revision, this pack users will get a total of five channels. Tata Sky has also revised Tamil Family Sports pack. The price of this pack has been reduced to Rs 254.27 from Rs 267. The channel count for this pack is now reduced to 76 from earlier 77.

Other packs that have received changes include Telugu Family Sports pack. It was previously available for Rs 285 and is now available for Rs 282. This pack now offer one additional channel, pushing total to 75 count. The Kannada Family Sports has also been revised by the operator. Other packs revised include Telugu Family Sports HD, Kannada Family Sports HD, Malayalam Family Sports HD, Tamil Family Kids Sports, Tamil Premium Sports English, etc.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

Tata Sky has also revised Telugu Premium Sports and English, Tamil Telugu Basic, Malayalam Basic, Telugu Kannada Basic and Tamil Regional HD. The Hindi Starter, Hindi Starter HD and Kannada Smart Plan has also been revised. This is one of the biggest revisions in terms of price and channels from the DTH operator yet.