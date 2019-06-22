comscore Tata Sky 25 Channel Packs Revised | Price | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Sky revises 25 channel packs: Here is a look at new prices
News

Tata Sky revises 25 channel packs: Here is a look at new prices

News

Tata Sky has revised 25 channel packs. Read more to find out the revised pack details and their prices.

  • Published: June 22, 2019 2:20 PM IST
Tata Sky

Tata Sky is among the most popular DTH provider in the country. While it has a massive subscriber base in India, it has struggled to adjust to new norms from TRAI. Now that the transition is over, Tata Sky is revamping its offering and tariff plans. The service provider has now revised the price of a bunch of its channel packs. In total, Tata Sky has revised price of 25 of its channel packs. Here is everything you need to know.

Tata Sky Channel Pack Change: All you need to know

Tata Sky has revised 25 channel packs, according to Telecom Talk, but they do not belong to any specific price tag. The DTH provider has revised channel packs by channel or price reduction or addition. These changes are reflected from the cheapest packs to some of the premium packs. Most of the changes come in the regional packs category and Tata Sky is focusing on particular language.

Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition with new GPS chip teased ahead of launch

Also Read

Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition with new GPS chip teased ahead of launch

Some of the packs revised include the Gujarati Regional pack. The price of this pack has been increased from Rs 7 to Rs 8.49. This pack used to offer four channels earlier. After the revision, this pack users will get a total of five channels. Tata Sky has also revised Tamil Family Sports pack. The price of this pack has been reduced to Rs 254.27 from Rs 267. The channel count for this pack is now reduced to 76 from earlier 77.

Other packs that have received changes include Telugu Family Sports pack. It was previously available for Rs 285 and is now available for Rs 282. This pack now offer one additional channel, pushing total to 75 count. The Kannada Family Sports has also been revised by the operator. Other packs revised include Telugu Family Sports HD, Kannada Family Sports HD, Malayalam Family Sports HD, Tamil Family Kids Sports, Tamil Premium Sports English, etc.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

Tata Sky has also revised Telugu Premium Sports and English, Tamil Telugu Basic, Malayalam Basic, Telugu Kannada Basic and Tamil Regional HD. The Hindi Starter, Hindi Starter HD and Kannada Smart Plan has also been revised. This is one of the biggest revisions in terms of price and channels from the DTH operator yet.

  • Published Date: June 22, 2019 2:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Google Doodle marks Amrish Puri s birthday
thumb-img
Gaming
How to stream gameplay from your smartphone
thumb-img
News
Samsung launching 3 new tablets in stagnant Indian market
thumb-img
News
Apple recalls select 15-inch MacBook Pro Retina for battery risk

Editor's Pick

Tata Sky revises 25 channel packs
News
Tata Sky revises 25 channel packs
LG W Series to launch in India on June 26

News

LG W Series to launch in India on June 26

Google Pixel 3 XL at Rs 54,990 on Flipkart

Deals

Google Pixel 3 XL at Rs 54,990 on Flipkart

Google Doodle marks Amrish Puri s birthday

News

Google Doodle marks Amrish Puri s birthday

How to stream gameplay from your smartphone

Gaming

How to stream gameplay from your smartphone

Most Popular

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

Tata Sky revises 25 channel packs

LG W Series to launch in India on June 26

Google Doodle marks Amrish Puri s birthday

BSNL gets Hotstar Premium on board

Samsung launching 3 new tablets in stagnant Indian market

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tata Sky revises 25 channel packs

News

Tata Sky revises 25 channel packs
Dish TV NXT HD set-top-box price in India slashed

News

Dish TV NXT HD set-top-box price in India slashed
Tata Sky introduces Room TV Service for multi-TV subscribers

News

Tata Sky introduces Room TV Service for multi-TV subscribers
Tata Sky Broadband now available in 21 cities

News

Tata Sky Broadband now available in 21 cities
Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15

News

Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15

हिंदी समाचार

Amrish Puri का 87वां जन्मदिन मना रहा है Google, आप भी जानें कैसी थी Mogambo की जिंदगी

Google Quit Pixel Tablet : टैबलेट नहीं लैपटॉप बनाने पर है कंपनी का फोकस, Google ने किया कंफर्म

Poco F1 Limited Offer: 17,249 रुपये में ऐसे खरीदें Poco F1, जानें पूरा ऑफर

Xiaomi ने क्राउडफंडिंग कैंपेन में पेश किया Roidmi NEX Wireless Vacumm Cleaner, जानें खासियत

BSNL ने Hotstar के साथ मिलकर पेश किया सुपरस्टार 300 ब्रॉडबेंड प्लान

News

Tata Sky revises 25 channel packs
News
Tata Sky revises 25 channel packs
LG W Series to launch in India on June 26

News

LG W Series to launch in India on June 26
Google Doodle marks Amrish Puri s birthday

News

Google Doodle marks Amrish Puri s birthday
BSNL gets Hotstar Premium on board

News

BSNL gets Hotstar Premium on board
Samsung launching 3 new tablets in stagnant Indian market

News

Samsung launching 3 new tablets in stagnant Indian market