Tata Sky revises pricing of select regional channel packs: All you need to know

Earlier this year, DTH and cable operators revised their channel packs and prices to be in line with TRAI’s new framework. According to TRAI’s new norms, users need to choose individual channels or broadcaster channel packs, based on what they want to watch. Now, Tata Sky has made some changes to some packs, not only on the pricing front, but also added or removed channels from some packs.

As reported by Telecom Talk, the latest revision comes to regional packs as they are designed to focus on specific language. For instance, the Gujarati Regional pack which used to come with four channels, now offers five channels. Also, it was earlier priced at Rs 7 per month, but now, it is priced at Rs 8.49.

Similarly, the Tamil Family Sports was earlier priced at Rs 267, but it has now been reduced to Rs 254.27. Besides price reduction, it now offers a total of 77 channels, compared to 76 that it used to offer before. The Telugu Family Sports which was earlier priced at Rs 285 is now marginally lower at Rs 282. And again, despite a drop on price, it comes with one extra channel, offering a total of 77 channels. Other channel packs such as Kannada Family Sports HD, Malayalam Family Sports HD, Hindi Starter, Hindi Starter HD and Kannada Smart Plan and others have also seen some marginal changes.

Recently, Tata Sky also slashed the prices of its set-top-boxes by Rs 400. The SD Set Top box is now available for Rs 1,600, while the HD Tata Sky Set Top box will cost Rs 1,800 to customers. Tata Sky Binge, a new streaming service was launched recently as an add-on for Tata Sky DTH subscribers.

Tata Sky binge is a unique addition for those who want to experience streaming services as well. The service allows Tata Sky users to access video content from over-the-top (OTT) streaming services such as Hotstar, Sun NXT and Hungama Play at Rs 249 per month. Tata Sky has partnered with Amazon India to introduce Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky Edition.