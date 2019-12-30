comscore Tata Sky ends Diwali discount on set-top-boxes | BGR India
Tata Sky set-top-box prices go up; now start from Rs 1,399: Report

Tata Sky offered up to Rs 300 of discounts on new set-top boxes during a festive season sale. However prices have gone back to normal now.

  • Published: December 30, 2019 9:54 AM IST
Tata Sky recently increased its set-top-box prices again after offering the Diwali Discount for a limited period. Now selling at a starting price of Rs 1,399, prices have basically gone back to what they were before the temporary price reduction. In case you didn’t know, Tata Sky prices had gone down by up to Rs 300 during Diwali. While the Standard Definition STB was offered at Rs 1,099, the HD variant was selling for Rs 1,199. With the discounts gone, the SD STB price is back to Rs 1,399 and the HD STB to Rs 1,499.

According to Telecom Talk, Tata Sky is also coming out with two new set-top-boxes. These are the Tata Sky 4K box and the Tata Sky+ HD Box. The 4K box will cost Rs 6,400, while the Tata Sky+ HD Box will sell at Rs 9,300.

Tata Sky still lacking Android-TV services

Meanwhile, there is still no Android TV-based set-top-box for customers, even though it is the leading DTH service in the country. Competition like Airtel Digital TV and Dish TV have already launched Android TV-based alternatives. While Dish TV has launched the Dish SMRT Hub box at Rs 3,999, Airtel has launched the Xstream Box at a reduced rate of Rs 2,249.

Tata Sky is yet to launch anything similar. However, customers can still make use of the Binge service, which is available to existing users at no extra cost. Further, users of the SD STB can upgrade to an HD STB at just Rs 999, saving Rs 500 compared to the price they’d pay if they get a new one.

Another area the brand is lacking in is the initial free services. Unlike Dish TV and Airtel Digital TV, the company is not offering any free channels or services. Customers have no choice but to choose a paid plan right from the beginning to start their TV-watching experience. This is an addition to the installation charges they already will be paying.

  Published Date: December 30, 2019 9:54 AM IST

