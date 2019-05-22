Tata Sky set top box prices slashed by Rs 400: All you need to know

Tata Sky has reportedly slashed the prices of its standard definition (SD) and high definition (HD) Set Top boxes. A fresh report suggests the DTH operator has reduced the prices by Rs 400 in a bid to make Tata Sky available to a larger set of audience. The SD Set Top box of Tata Sky is reportedly available for Rs 1,600, while the HD Tata Sky Set Top box will cost Rs 1,800 to customers.

Furthermore, the DTH operator’s set-top boxes are now available at local dealers and retail stores across towns and villages in India, Indian Television reports. “The customers get to choose from a variety of tailor-made packs, a-la-carte channels and bundled combo offerings with the flexibility to add and drop desired channels,” the cited source stated.

Besides, Tata Sky just recently launched four new broadcaster packs for Bengali subscribers. The prices start from Rs 49, which is excluding taxes. The newly launched Tata Sky packs are Star Bengali Value A pack, Star Bengali Value B pack, Star Bengali Premium A pack, and Star Bengali Premium B pack. Separately, earlier this month, the company launched 6 semi-annual packs with prices starting from Rs 2,007.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold First Look

For the mentioned price, the Gujarati Hindi Basic Semi-Annual pack is available, which includes popular Gujarati and Hindi channels selected by Tata Sky. In addition to this, customers will get the same in HD for Rs 2,698. Tata Sky is also offering a new Hindi Basic Semi-Annual Pack for corporate users at Rs 2,008, while the Hindi Basic HD Semi-Annual Pack is priced at Rs 2,836. The service provider also launched a bunch of new Lite packs for all subscribers, with ‘Gujarati Lite’ plan.

A few weeks back, Tata Sky had launched a few smart channel packs in different regional languages. These packs included a Hindi smart plan for Rs 249, Punjabi smart plan was made available for Rs 249, Gujarati smart plan will cost you Rs 249, Bengali smart plan for Rs 220, Odia smart plan for Rs 211, Marathi smart plan is priced at Rs 206 and Telugu Smart plan can be purchased for Rs 249, Tamil smart plan is available for Rs 249, Kannada smart plan can be obtained for Rs 249 and the Malayalam smart plan cost Rs 249.